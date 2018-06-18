Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Jorginho has 'five-year Man City deal waiting'

A transfer between Manchester City and Napoli for Jorginho is yet to be finalised but the Italy international's agent says a deal is set.

Omnisport
NEWS
18 Jun 2018
484
Jorginho cropped
Napoli midfielder Jorginho

Jorginho has a five-year contract waiting for him at Manchester City if he completes a move from Napoli to join the Premier League champions, his agent has claimed.

The Italy international is widely reported to have been identified by Pep Guardiola as the ideal midfield addition for the Citizens, but a transfer has yet to be agreed with the Serie A club.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has already said that the club have rejected a €50million offer from City for the midfielder, who has been capped eight times by Italy.

But it appears as though Jorginho is keen on making the move.

Speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss, Jorginho's agent Joao Santos said: "Jorginho is obviously willing to go to City, we're waiting for the agreement between the clubs. There's a five-year contract ready.

"If the agreement doesn't arrive then obviously he'll make himself available for Napoli. With the World Cup, negotiations have slowed down a bit but we hope the deal can be defined soon."

Jorginho has spent four-and-a-half seasons in Naples, scoring two goals and contributing four assists in 33 Serie A appearances last term.

