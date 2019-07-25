×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Jorginho unshaken after Sarri's swift exit from Chelsea

Omnisport
NEWS
News
210   //    25 Jul 2019, 12:46 IST
jorginho-cropped
Jorginho celebrates scoring for Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is confident the loss of an ally in Maurizio Sarri will not stop him from being a success at Stamford Bridge.

Jorginho followed Sarri from Napoli to the Premier League last year and was immediately entrusted with the crucial deep-lying playmaker role in which he excelled at Stadio San Paolo.

Though an established Italy international and one-time Manchester City target, the former Verona man struggled for acceptance at Chelsea as fans criticised and eventually jeered his continued presence.

Sarri departed for Juventus after winning the Europa League, leaving Jorginho to fight for his place under new head coach Frank Lampard.

But the 27-year-old insists his devotion lies with the club, not the former boss.

"Sarri was my manager, he wasn't my friend," Jorginho told reporters.

"We worked together for four years but now this is another time and another page. Another time in my life. I look forward to that now.

"He left but I stayed here and I look to work for our team now.

Advertisement

"I have a long contract, another four years. I am very happy in London and to be at Chelsea. I hope to be here for a long time."

His involvement under Lampard in pre-season makes that a possibility.

Jorginho will, however, have to become accustomed to playing alongside another midfielder in the ex-Derby County manager's 4-2-3-1 system.

"It is new for me in this formation but I like it," he said.

"I have more space to create and it means I am more free and I can do more things with my creativity. I think I can adapt."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea
Advertisement
Jorginho in limbo? Kante back in position? The winners and losers of Sarri's Chelsea exit
RELATED STORY
We'll wait and see - Jorginho agent not ruling out Juventus move
RELATED STORY
Jorginho: I'd be surprised if Sarri left Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Jorginho unsure if Sarri will stay at Chelsea amid Juve links
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 1-2 Chelsea: 5 Chelsea players who impressed the most 
RELATED STORY
The reasons for the inefficiency of Sarri-ball at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Chelsea News: Jorginho hopes Sarri stays at Chelsea and warns that Napoli fans 'could treat it as betrayal' if he joins Juventus
RELATED STORY
Jorginho hopes Sarri stays and warns against 'betrayal' of Napoli fans
RELATED STORY
Premier League 19/20: 3 ways Frank Lampard could set his Chelsea side up for the new campaign
RELATED STORY
Opinion: 5 Chelsea players who are costing Chelsea a lot in the race for top four
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us