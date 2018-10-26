Jose Mourinho explains why Alexis Sanchez is 'struggling' at the moment

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

What's the story?

According to Mirror, Jose Mourinho has explained the real reason behind the ongoing turmoil faced by his Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez.

Sanchez is seen shifting positions and missing out on important games despite his performance in the 3-2 win against Newcastle United 2 weeks ago. It looks like Jose Mourinho has a legitimate explanation of what is truly going on.

In case you didn't know

Sanchez was bought in by the Red Devils in the month of January, as a result of Henrikh Mkhitaryan departing for Arsenal.

His arrival bought home a lot of expectations, and he was surely able to deliver them as soon as he arrived. However, this season has not been in the favor of the Chilean, as he has had a start that no football player wants to be having.

Sanchez was benched for United's 2-2 draw against Chelsea and was missing on the 1-0 defeat against Juventus at home.

The heart of the matter

Mourinho has given the Mirror an explanation as to what is happening. According to self-proclaimed 'chosen one', Sanchez's struggles are a reflection of an injury that he is currently facing.

"At this moment he is struggling because he is injured," said Mourinho. "Struggling with his condition and he is the kind of player that needs to be really sharp to play his best game"

However, it is not clear as to what is the nature of his injury, as he looked perfect against Chelsea.

With very little knowledge, it would really be difficult to tell as to what is really happening, and when can the Chilean return.

What's next?

A not so surprising inclusion by Mourinho was that Sanchez will be missing out in United's clash with Everton due to his 'injury' and that his return is quite uncertain.