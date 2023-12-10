Jose Mourinho faces suspension after comments on referee ahead of AS Roma's win over Sassuolo - Reports

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho is no stranger to controversy and has found himself at the center of a brewing storm once more. Reports have indicated that Mourinho may face a suspension following his contentious comments about referee Matteo Marcenaro before Roma's recent 2-1 triumph over Sassuolo.

Prior to last Sunday's showdown, Mourinho openly expressed concerns about Marcenaro's emotional fitness to officiate at such a high level. He stated in his pre-match press briefing (via Daily Mail):

"To be honest, I will say that I am worried about the referee. We had this official three times and I don’t think he has the emotional stability to work at this level."

The fallout from these comments was swift as the FIGC, Italy's governing body for football, wasted no time in launching an investigation into Mourinho's statements. According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Daily Mail), this development led to a face-to-face meeting between Jose Mourinho and prosecutor Giuseppe Chine.

Despite Mourinho's cooperation during what was reported to be a 90-minute meeting, he still faces the possibility of a suspension, potentially up to 10 days. This sanction could see him missing crucial fixtures, including Roma's upcoming league match against Fiorentina and their Europa League clash with Sheriff.

Jose Mourinho snubs Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo while picking football's greatest

While many eyes look to Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo as the pinnacle of footballing excellence, a different view is held by Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese coach has revealed that his best-ever player is Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario.

Mourinho revealed to LiveScore (via Mirror):

"Ronaldo, El Fenomeno. Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi have had longer careers, they have remained at the top every day for 15 years. However, if we are talking strictly about talent and skill, nobody surpasses Ronaldo. When he was at Barcelona with Bobby Robson, I realised that he was the best player I'd ever seen take to the field."

Ronaldo's journey was decorated with two World Cup victories and two Ballon d'Or awards. His stints in Italy and Spain helped cement his legacy, despite the elusive Champions League trophy, which he never won during his career.

Ronaldo's career trajectory diverged notably from that of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, especially in terms of physical challenges. While the two more recent legends have largely been spared from severe long-term injuries, Ronaldo's journey was marred by knee injuries that significantly affected his career.