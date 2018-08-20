Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Josef Martinez ties MLS single-season record with 27th goal

Associated Press
NEWS
News
41   //    20 Aug 2018, 04:02 IST
AP Image

ATLANTA (AP) — Josef Martinez scored his 27th goal to tie the MLS season record and help Atlanta United beat the Columbus Crew 3-1 on Sunday.

Julian Gressel set up Martinez's scoring opportunity with a steal in the Crew's half of the field. He passed it up to Martinez, who broke down a pair of defenders before finishing with his left foot from the top of the penalty area in the 31st minute.

With nine games left in the regular season, Martinez matched Roy Lassiter (1996), Chris Wondolowski (2012) and Bradley Wright-Phillips (2014) for the season record.

Hector Villalba scored in the 76th minute to give Atlanta (15-4-6) a 2-1 lead, driving in from midfield and cutting a left-footed shot back into the right corner. Martinez laid it off to Miguel Almiron, who finished from the top of the penalty arc to cap the scoring in the 82nd minute.

Gyasi Zardes tied it at 1 with a one-hopper from 25 yards out in the 50th minute for the Crew (11-8-6).

