Josep Gombau named Delhi Dynamos head coach

Press Trust of India
35   //    02 Aug 2018, 16:41 IST

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Indian Super League side Delhi Dynamos today appointed former Barcelona B manager Josep Gombau as its head coach for a two-year term.

The 42-year-old has taken over the reigns from Miguel Angel Portugal, who left the club in May.

Born in Amposta, Spain, Gombau started his coaching career at the age of 16 when he joined the youth team of Amposta FC.

Gombau then left his home city to become a coach at Espanyol's youth team, before joining FC Barcelona B in 2003. During his six-year stint with the Catalan side, Gombau held multiple positions with the academy.

"I am really excited and looking forward to this opportunity in the Indian Super League. I am not new to Asian football, so I know what to expect and I am ready for this challenge. The goal is to keep the philosophy of this club intact and to take the players to the next level where they are ready to challenge for the title," Gombau said.

Following stints in Spain, coach Gombau moved to Hong Kong to join Kitchee SC as the club's head coach in 2009. During his four-year tenure there, he won the Hong Kong First Division League and the Hong Kong FA Cup twice in addition to the Hong Kong League Cup.

In 2013, he signed for Adelaide United in the A-League and after an impressive two year, stint he was appointed as the head coach of the Australia U-23 side, along with being the assistant coach of the Australian men's national team in 2016.

"The idea this season was to bring in stability and get a Head Coach who shares a similar philosophy as the club and coach Gombau ticks all the right boxes," Delhi Dynamos director, Rohan Sharma, said

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
