Josh Harrop explains Manchester United exit

Josh Harrop is confident leaving Manchester United will prove to be the right decision after signing for Preston North End.

by Omnisport News 23 Jun 2017, 20:21 IST

Josh Harrop playing for Man Utd

New Preston North End signing Josh Harrop says the desire for regular first-team football was behind his decision to leave Manchester United.

Harrop enjoyed a dream United debut last month when he scored at Old Trafford in a 2-0 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace.

But the attacking midfielder has now opted to drop to the Championship with Preston, signing a four-year-contract on Friday after the clubs agreed "a significant undisclosed compensation agreement".

Harrop confirmed United did offer him a new contract, but the desire for regular game-time prompted him to move on from Jose Mourinho's side.

"I'm 21 now and I'm confident in myself, I need to play first team football to get myself out there," he told Preston's website.

"That wasn't guaranteed at United, even though they offered me a new contract it was very limited in game time and so I couldn't take that risk at my age.

"I need to be out there, proving myself and doing what I know I'm capable of.

"It's a big thing for me to leave United after the number of years I have been there, but I am confident in my ability and know it’s the right decision."

Best of luck to @JoshHarrop23 , who'll join Preston when his #MUFC contract expires at the end of the month: https://t.co/lVYByxggKe pic.twitter.com/1sCRZPeNXk — Manchester United (@ManUtd) 23 June 2017

Therefore Harrop leaves United with a record of one appearance and one goal to his name, having progressed through the club's youth system.

"I left on a high, a dream I had since I was young came true and now I am moving forward," he said.

"I am here now and I am delighted to be here and I will take every step as it comes and do the best that I can."