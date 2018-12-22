×
Josh Sargent scores again but Bremen loses 3-2 in Leipzig

Associated Press
NEWS
News
15   //    22 Dec 2018, 22:21 IST
AP Image

BERLIN (AP) — The 18-year-old Josh Sargent scored again though it wasn't enough as Werder Bremen was caught out by a late goal in falling at Leipzig 3-2 in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Sargent, the young red-haired American forward who scored on his debut with his first touch against Fortuna Duesseldorf last weekend, again made his mark in his third match when he fired in off the left post after fellow substitute Yuya Osako timed his pass perfectly in the 77th minute.

The visitors fought back from two goals down after first-half goals for Leipzig from Lukas Klostermann and Timo Werner.

Max Kruse — at fault for Werner's goal — atoned when he pulled one back in the 67th and Sargent equalized for Bremen.

This time, however, there was no Hollywood ending as Portuguese defender Bruma fired in Leipzig's winner in the 87th. The home side consolidated fourth place in the last round of games before the winter break.

Elsewhere, Oliver Fink gave Duesseldorf an early Christmas holiday present with an injury-time winner for his team's 1-0 win in Hannover — the promoted side's third successive win taking it off the bottom and four points clear of the relegation zone.

Also, Schalke won at fellow struggler Stuttgart 3-1, Freiburg won at bottom side Nuremberg 1-0, and Bayer Leverkusen eased the pressure on coach Heiko Herrlich with a 3-1 home win over Hertha Berlin.

Defending champion Bayern Munich was playing Eintracht Frankfurt later, a return to Frankfurt for the visiting side's coach, Niko Kovac. Kovac led Frankfurt to victory over Bayern in the German Cup final last May.

Associated Press
NEWS
