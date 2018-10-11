×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Juanfran still hoping for Spain recall

Omnisport
NEWS
News
30   //    11 Oct 2018, 22:32 IST
Juanfran
Atletico Madrid right-back Juanfran playing for Spain at Euro 2016

Juanfran is still hoping to earn a Spain recall despite not playing for the national team for the last two years.

The Atletico Madrid defender, a European champion in 2012, started all four of Spain's games at Euro 2016 but has not featured for them since.

Spain coach Luis Enrique has not named Juanfran in either of his squads to date, with Wolves defender Jonny Castro Otto called up for his month's matches with Wales and England in the absences of Dani Carvajal and Sergi Roberto.

However, the 33-year-old insists he will not turn his back on international football.

"I would be happy, until I retire, to be available to the national team," Juanfran told Onda Madrid.

"I wish Luis Enrique could have called me up. I feel very proud to wear that shirt.

"I consider it my home because I have been a European champion with the national team, I have been to the World Cup."

Juanfran's Atletico team-mate Lucas Hernandez this week revealed he had rejected an offer to join city rivals Real Madrid.

Lucas' younger brother Theo is already on Madrid's books, having joined from Atleti, but Juanfran feels the World Cup winner understands what it takes to play for Diego Simeone's side.

"He is a squad player and he knows what Atletico is. He feels very identified with this shirt," Juanfran added.

"It is what we want from our players and from those who come from outside: that they become involved and know immediately the values and what is needed to play at Atletico."

Diego Godin, named on the 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist this week, was also singled out for praise by Juanfran, who said: "He is the best centre-back in the world."

Omnisport
NEWS
Atletico confirm Juanfran hamstring injury
RELATED STORY
5 players that you may not know played in the Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Mata hopeful of Spain recall
RELATED STORY
France recall Sakho, Zouma and Digne as Ndombele gets...
RELATED STORY
Simeone's team will be title contenders, but who will be...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Like father, like son - 3 famous...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea star targets England recall
RELATED STORY
3 new faces in the England squad for the UEFA Nations...
RELATED STORY
The Spirit of Old Trafford: What's next for Manchester...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Time for Spain to move away from tiki-taka
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
13 Oct MAL BUR 12:30 AM Mali vs Burundi
13 Oct ALG BEN 01:15 AM Algeria vs Benin
13 Oct SOU SEY 06:30 PM South Africa vs Seychelles
13 Oct UGA LES 06:30 PM Uganda vs Lesotho
13 Oct EQU MAD 08:30 PM Equatorial Guinea vs Madagascar
13 Oct NIG LIB 08:30 PM Nigeria vs Libya
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Tomorrow KOS MAL 12:15 AM Kosovo vs Malta
Tomorrow RUS SWE 01:15 AM Russia vs Sweden
International Friendlies 2018
13 Oct PER CHI 06:00 AM Peru vs Chile
13 Oct CHI IND 02:35 PM China PR vs India
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us