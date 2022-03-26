In addition to his rough-hewn idols, Jude Bellingham is breaking new territory

Even before Jude Bellingham revealed his idols, we would have guessed Wayne Rooney and Steven Gerrard as Bellingham's footballing heroes based on his deceiving grace, leadership, vision, and raw agression.

This is not a child who would have adored Michael Owen or Frank Lampard; instead, he would have been drawn to Merseyside's unapologetically gruff and raw men.

Bellingham was an aspiring 11-year-old Brummie already playing with kids who dwarfed him in age if not in stature when Gerrard handed the England armband to Rooney.

As a young offensive midfielder learning his trade, they were exactly who he aspired to be even though they were members of England's legendary Golden Generation of underachievers.

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Jude Bellingham - 293

Jamal Musiala - 292

Florian Wirtz - 290

Nuno Mendes - 285

Castello Lukeba - 280

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Valentino Livramento - 276

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Jude Bellingham - 293
Jamal Musiala - 292
Florian Wirtz - 290
Nuno Mendes - 285
Castello Lukeba - 280
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Valentino Livramento - 276
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Aaron Hickey - 269 The best teenagers (1000+ minutes) from Europe's top 5 leagues this season according to InStat Index:

You can see it when he curses at his older, more experienced teammates, just as you can see when he carries the ball ahead, propelled as much by willpower as skill.

Rooney and Gerrard may have retired from England with over 100 caps and little else to show for them, but their performances for club and country encouraged men like Bellingham.

Much like Frank Lampard inspired Emile Smith Rowe and David Beckham inspired Conor Gallagher. Despite being a dot when he hung up his England boots, Rowe talks about David Beckham.

Jude Bellingham is leading the new generation of English stars

England Training Camp - Euro 2020

This golden era of English football (don't let anyone tell you consecutive semi-finals is anything but) could stretch into this year's World Cup and beyond. This can happen if this new crop of England players can emulate their childhood heroes while also displaying the humility and decency that characterizes this generation.

The former Birmingham City player, who is only 18 years old and already has ten caps, is a big part of that. That puts him on a similar path to Wayne Rooney, who won 27 caps as a teenager, though it's far simpler to establish oneself as an impact teenage striker. Gerrard's lack of caps before the age of 20 demonstrates that.

His growth at such a young age is unmatched in a contemporary period for an English midfielder.

The 18-year-old is one of Borussia Dortmund's top names on the squad sheet and has already played Champions League games and enjoyed German domestic glory.

He is, astonishingly, younger than Harvey Elliott. If he were also at Liverpool, we'd be swamped with dozens of adoring pieces every day.

There have been headlines about Bellingham's temper (as per Give Me Sport), but those headlines are diluted by the fact that Bellingham is thousands of miles away. He made the brave but wise decision to resist Manchester United for relative peace in Dortmund.

Bellingham would benefit any Premier League club, knowing his age means he could drive their midfield for the next decade or more. The good news is that he also belongs to England without the requirement for a transfer fee due to an accident of birth.

There's a sense that we don't yet realize how fortunate we are, albeit the absence of Kalvin Phillips may provide us with the opportunity to find out this week.

If England win any tournament under the teenager's command, Gerrard and Rooney may at least take credit for forging another rough diamond in their image.

