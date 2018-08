Seeded Joshi, Diwakar move up

Mumbai, Aug 12 (PTI) Boys under 17 section's top seeds, Neel Joshi of Maharashtra and Diwakar Singh Uttar Pradesh, advanced to the second round of the third Indian Classic Junior Open Squash Tournament here today.

Top seed Joshi outclassed unseeded Laxman Pokale 11-0, 11-3, 11-1 while number two seed Diwakar Singh was equally ruthless in getting past Sadashiv Shingwan 11-3, 11-0, 11-6 at the Bombay Gymkhana.

In another match, unseeded Siddhant Sinha surprised Adityavyardhan Shekhawat, seeded in the 17/32 bracket, 10-12, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8.

Maharashtra's Veer Chothrani and Advit Adik, seeded third and fourth respectively, also sailed into round two.

While Veer defeated Harshvardhan Kar 11-2, 11-4, 11-6, Advait stormed past the inexperienced Ronit Sidhu 11-2, 11-3, 11-2.

In the girls U-15 category,unseeded Tanya Bafna beat higher ranked opponent Shivani Chaudhary 3-1.

Results: Girls U-15 (1st round): Maansha Bohra [9/16] bt Ira Kulkarni 11-1 11-5 11-0; Sarah Vethekar [3/4] bt Tamanna Agarwal 11-0 11-4 11-1; Tanishka Singh [9/16] bt Anneisha Shah 11-0 11-1 11-3; Saniya Jaggi [9/16] bt Aarya Patil 11-2 11-7 11-3; Aasya Patel [5/8] bt Prabhgul Kaur Narula 11-2 11-1 11-0; Sonya Bajaj [5/8] bt Saarah Adenwala 11-3 11-3 11-1; S Akshaya Sri [9/16] bt Veethika Khursang 11-3 11-2 11-5; Prini Jain [9/16] bt Dhwanee Goyal 11-2, 11-7, 11-0; Tanya Bafna bt Shivani Chaudhary [9/16] 11-8 11-9 10-12 11-7.

Boys U-17 (1st round): Neel Joshi [1] bt Laxman Sakharam Pokale 11-0, 11-3, 11-1; Aaditya Khandelwal [17/32] bt Sathya Narayanan S 11-3, 11-5, 11-7; Arman Darukhanawalla [9/16] bt Advait Iyer 11-1, 11-4, 11-7; Athrva Yadav [9/16] bt Arjun Shigavan 11-3, 11-2, 11-2;Lakshit Bohra [5/8] bt Krushna Darvada 11-0, 11-3, 11-3; Advait Adik [3/4] bt Ronit Sidhu 11-2, 11-3, 11-2;Veer Chotrani [3/4] bt Harshvardhan Kakar 11-2, 11-4, 11-6; Tanay Punjabi [5/8] bt Makrand Khatri 11-1, 11-3, 11-2; Kanhav Nanavati [5/8]

bt Sampuran Banerjee 11-5, 11-4, 11-4; Diwakar Singh [2] bt Sadashiv Shingawan 11-3, 11-0, 11-6; Siddhant Sinha bt Adityavardhan Singh Shekhawat [17/32] 10-12 11-2 11-6 11-8