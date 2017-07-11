Jurgen Klinsmann's son earns Hertha contract

Hertha Berlin have signed goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann on a permanent contract.

11 Jul 2017

Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Jurgen Klinsmann.

Jonathan Klinsmann - son of Germany legend Jurgen - has signed a professional contract with Hertha Berlin following a successful trial.

Goalkeeper Klinsmann, who has German and American citizenship, has featured for USA Under-20s and previously played for college side the California Golden Bears.

He has been training with the Bundesliga club since last month and was informed on Tuesday by Hertha general manager Michael Preetz that he would be offered a deal.

Klinsmann's father, who was sacked as USA coach in November, has been a Hertha member since 2004, while his grandfather was a supporter of the club.

"This morning, Michael Preetz asked me to have a chat with him after breakfast," said Klinsmann. "He told me a decision had been taken regarding my contract with Hertha.

"It was an unbelievably emotional moment for me, because this club has so much history in my family.

"I’m looking forward to getting to know the club more, the city of Berlin and taking on new challenges in Germany."

Preetz added: "Jonathan convinced us with his ability, charisma and ambition. He'll now settle with us and develop step by step."