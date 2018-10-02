Juve's fortress, prolific Pogba and Guardiola losses – Champions League in Opta numbers

A stunning home record in the Champions League is on the line for Juventus on matchday two, with the Serie A giants facing Young Boys without Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former Real Madrid superstar is serving a suspension for the visit of the Swiss side after he was controversially sent off two weeks ago in an away win against Valencia.

Another of Ronaldo's former clubs, Manchester United, will seek to put poor domestic form behind them in their contest with Valencia, while Premier League rivals Manchester City are seeking to bounce back from defeat to Lyon when they travel to Hoffenheim.

German giants Bayern Munich are among the other top sides in Champions League action on Tuesday and here we assess the eight ties with the use of Opta numbers.

Bayern Munich v Ajax

24 – Bayern have won 24 of their last 25 home games in the Champions League - their only loss coming against Manchester City, who beat them 3-2 in December 2013.

10 – Ajax have played 10 away games in the Champions League since their last win, which came in October 2011 against Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb.

AEK Athens v Benfica

13 – Benfica are on a run of four straight away losses in the Champions League, and have not been beaten in five consecutive away games in the competition's history. They have not scored a single goal in that sequence, but have conceded 13 times.

0 – AEK Athens were the only team that failed to land a single shot on target on matchday one, when they lost 3-0 away to Ajax.

Hoffenheim v Manchester City

1 – Pep Guardiola has lost five of his last six games in the Champions League, winning the other, with those defeats as many as the former Barcelona and Bayern coach lost in his previous 28 combined in the competition.

10 – This will be Hoffenheim's 10th European match. Their record so far stands at one win - against Istanbul Basaksehir - three draws and five defeats.

Lyon v Shakhtar Donetsk

12 – Of the 17 most recent goals scored by Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, 15 have been scored by South Americans - 12 of them coming from Brazilians.

6 – Lyon have only won one of their last eight home games in the Champions League and the Ligue 1 side have failed to score in six of those matches.

CSKA Moscow v Real Madrid

30 – In beating Roma on matchday one Real Madrid recorded 30 shots - more than any of their matches in the Champions League since April 2017, when they hit the same figure against Bayern Munich.

4 – Holders Madrid head to CSKA having won their last four Champions League matches on the road. Their previous best run away from home in the competition was five straight wins in February 2015.

Roma v Viktoria Plzen

5 – In four previous European appearances against Viktoria Plzen, Roma striker Edin Dzeko has scored a total of five goals, including a hat-trick in the 2016-17 Europa League.

10 – Czech sides have played 10 matches against Italian teams in Champions League history, with their record standing at four losses, five draws and a single win - for Sparta Prague against Lazio in 2003.

Juventus v Young Boys

18 – Serie A champions Juventus have not lost any of their last 18 home games in the group stages. Bayern Munich were the last team to beat Juve away. They won 4-1 in Turin in December 2009.

26 – After Ronaldo's red card on matchday one, Juventus have now seen 26 players sent off in the Champions League, which is more than any other club in the competition's history.

Manchester United v Valencia

3 – All three goals scored by United in their matchday one win away to Young Boys were either scored or created by their midfielder Paul Pogba.

1 – United have played Valencia eight times and lost just once to the LaLiga side, but this will be their first Champions League clash since December 2010.