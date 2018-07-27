Juventus 2018-19 Serie A fixtures in full
Cristiano Ronaldo may get his first taste of Serie A action with champions Juventus against Chievo after Massimiliano Allegri's men were handed an away trip to start the 2018-19 season.
Ronaldo's sensational transfer from Real Madrid to Juventus took the football world by surprise and he will be a marked man should Allegri choose to hand him a place in the Bianconeri's starting line-up.
Allegri's men entertain Lazio in their second game and last season's second-placed side Napoli arrive in Turin on matchday seven in September, but they must wait until December to face Roma at home.
Should Juventus make a charge for their eighth successive Serie A title, their credentials will be tested in their final run of eight games that includes Milan at home, Inter away and Roma away.
Ronaldo will hope to have secured his first Serie A title by the time Juve travel to Sampdoria on the last day of the season.
Juventus' fixtures in full:
Chievo v Juventus: 19/08/2018
Juventus v Lazio: 26/08/2018
Parma v Juventus: 02/09/2018
Juventus v Sassuolo: 16/09/2018
Frosinone v Juventus: 23/09/2018
Juventus v Bologna: 26/09/2018
Juventus v Napoli: 30/09/2018
Udinese v Juventus: 07/10/2018
Juventus v Genoa: 21/10/2018
Empoli v Juventus: 28/10/2018
Juventus v Cagliari: 04/11/2018
Milan v Juventus: 11/11/2018
Juventus v SPAL: 25/11/2018
Fiorentina v Juventus: 02/12/2018
Juventus v Inter: 09/12/2018
Torino v Juventus: 16/12/2018
Juventus v Roma: 22/12/2018
Atalanta v Juventus: 26/12/2018
Juventus v Sampdoria: 29/12/2018
Juventus v Chievo: 20/01/2019
Lazio v Juventus: 27/01/2019
Juventus v Parma: 03/02/2019
Sassuolo v Juventus: 10/02/2019
Juventus v Frosinone: 17/02/2019
Bologna v Juventus: 24/02/2019
Napoli v Juventus: 03/03/2019
Juventus v Udinese: 10/03/2019
Genoa v Juventus: 17/03/2019
Juventus v Empoli: 31/03/2019
Cagliari v Juventus: 03/04/2019
Juventus v Milan: 07/04/2019
SPAL v Juventus: 14/04/2019
Juventus v Fiorentina: 20/04/2019
Inter v Juventus: 28/04/2019
Juventus v Torino: 05/05/2019
Roma v Juventus: 12/05/2019
Juventus v Atalanta: 19/05/2019
Sampdoria v Juventus: 26/05/2019