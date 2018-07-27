Juventus 2018-19 Serie A fixtures in full

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo may get his first taste of Serie A action with champions Juventus against Chievo after Massimiliano Allegri's men were handed an away trip to start the 2018-19 season.

Ronaldo's sensational transfer from Real Madrid to Juventus took the football world by surprise and he will be a marked man should Allegri choose to hand him a place in the Bianconeri's starting line-up.

Allegri's men entertain Lazio in their second game and last season's second-placed side Napoli arrive in Turin on matchday seven in September, but they must wait until December to face Roma at home.

Should Juventus make a charge for their eighth successive Serie A title, their credentials will be tested in their final run of eight games that includes Milan at home, Inter away and Roma away.

Ronaldo will hope to have secured his first Serie A title by the time Juve travel to Sampdoria on the last day of the season.

Juventus' fixtures in full:

Chievo v Juventus: 19/08/2018

Juventus v Lazio: 26/08/2018

Parma v Juventus: 02/09/2018

Juventus v Sassuolo: 16/09/2018

Frosinone v Juventus: 23/09/2018

Juventus v Bologna: 26/09/2018

Juventus v Napoli: 30/09/2018

Udinese v Juventus: 07/10/2018

Juventus v Genoa: 21/10/2018

Empoli v Juventus: 28/10/2018

Juventus v Cagliari: 04/11/2018

Milan v Juventus: 11/11/2018

Juventus v SPAL: 25/11/2018

Fiorentina v Juventus: 02/12/2018

Juventus v Inter: 09/12/2018

Torino v Juventus: 16/12/2018

Juventus v Roma: 22/12/2018

Atalanta v Juventus: 26/12/2018

Juventus v Sampdoria: 29/12/2018

Juventus v Chievo: 20/01/2019

Lazio v Juventus: 27/01/2019

Juventus v Parma: 03/02/2019

Sassuolo v Juventus: 10/02/2019

Juventus v Frosinone: 17/02/2019

Bologna v Juventus: 24/02/2019

Napoli v Juventus: 03/03/2019

Juventus v Udinese: 10/03/2019

Genoa v Juventus: 17/03/2019

Juventus v Empoli: 31/03/2019

Cagliari v Juventus: 03/04/2019

Juventus v Milan: 07/04/2019

SPAL v Juventus: 14/04/2019

Juventus v Fiorentina: 20/04/2019

Inter v Juventus: 28/04/2019

Juventus v Torino: 05/05/2019

Roma v Juventus: 12/05/2019

Juventus v Atalanta: 19/05/2019

Sampdoria v Juventus: 26/05/2019