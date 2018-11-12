×
Juventus' Allegri wins Serie A coach of the year award

Associated Press
NEWS
News
21   //    12 Nov 2018, 19:23 IST
AP Image

ROME (AP) — Massimiliano Allegri won Serie A's coach of the year award for the fourth time after guiding Juventus to a record-extending seventh straight Serie A title last season.

Allegri gained 17 votes for the Panchina d'Oro (Golden Bench) award, beating Napoli's Maurizio Sarri, now at Chelsea, and Lazio's Simone Inzaghi, who gained eight votes each.

Allegri also won the award for 2008-09 with Cagliari and two of the past three seasons with Juventus.

Allegri says, "Thanks above all the club and the players. They're the ones who go out on the pitch and win the games. The goal is to win an eighth league title and then the Champions League. Let's see if we'll have a bit of luck on our side."

Recently fired Empoli coach Aurelio Andreazzoli won the Serie B award after guiding the club to the second-division title last season.

Associated Press
NEWS
