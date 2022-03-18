Juventus is witnessing a re-enactment of its Champions League history

No football connoisseur from across the globe will fathom the fable at the heart of Juventus' recurring failures to get past the last 16 of the Champions League.

Juventus Champions League woes continue

Villarreal took on the role of spoiler this time, arriving in Turin and advancing to the competition's quarter-finals. Last year, Porto beat them on away goals despite Mehdi Taremi's early dismissal.

Two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo were inadequate two years ago to prevent Lyon from defeating them at the same stage of the competition. However, since away goals are no longer allowed, the Bianconeri have found a new way to ensure their expulsion from the competition.

The tie was evenly balanced from the start, with Juventus creating a slew of first-half chances. However, as the game progressed and Villarreal refused to yield, a familiar sense of unease settled over the Allianz Arena.

When the referee pointed to the penalty spot after a clumsy tackle with 12 minutes to play, Gerard Moreno converted, and the sky fell in once more. By the final whistle, Villarreal had won 3-0, and the Allianz Arena had fallen silent except for a small, cavorting corner of away fans.

Juventus have once again demonstrated why their self-proclaimed status among the 'elite' of European club football appears to be based on a combination of their own hubris and muscle memory.

On this awful evening in Turin, whatever grandeur was on display did not come wrapped in a black-and-white shirt. This wasn't nearly the end of the season for the Old Lady.

They still have a home Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against Fiorentina to look forward to (they lead 1-0 from the first leg). They're still in contention for a Champions League spot next season, currently being fourth in the Serie A table with 56 points from 29 games.

Even their resurgence in the league after a dismal start, where they have gone undefeated since November, hasn't been enough to drive them to the summit of Serie A. They're currently seven points behind the leaders with nine games remaining, a deficit that appears to be unbridgeable.

Juventus' obsession with the Champions League

After winning nine titles in a succession from 2012 to 2020, they will be without a league title for the second year in a row. However, they haven't won the Champions League in a whopping 26 years with their last triumph coming in 1996.

Winning the Champions League again seemed to become something of an obsession for Juventus as they racked up those successive Serie A titles. They spent €100 million on Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018, but he didn't help them improve their European fortunes.

They sold him to Manchester United at the end of the summer 2021 transfer window, seemingly eager to get him off their payroll, regardless of how much they could recoup.

It's only speculation whether this fixation is what motivated Andrea Agnelli to embrace the European Super League, but it makes sense as a notion. Why not strive to shore up that continual influx of riches by seeking to build a moat around their place among Europe's 'best' clubs, while they still can?

Lessons to be learnt from Europe's 'not-so-elite?'

The biggest irony of the evening is that they were eliminated from the tournament they wanted to win more desperately at the hands of a club that is everything they aren't.

Villarreal represents a town of just over 50,000 people, whose stadium, El Madrigal, can accommodate only 23,500 people. Despite being owned by a millionaire family, their expenditure over the years has rarely reflected this.

They paid a record transfer fee of about €23.5 million to bring Arnaut Danjuma to Spain from AFC Bournemouth in August 2021. The transfer demonstrated how unbalanced football budgets are across the entire continent of Europe. In the January transfer window alone, Juventus spent more than three times as much on Dusan Vlahovic.

Villarreal only qualified for this year's Champions League by defeating Manchester United in the Europa League after finishing seventh in La Liga last season. Are there any lessons to be learned by Juventus from clubs like Villarreal? In a nutshell, yes and no.

Danjuma has been in such good form for Villareal this season that his €75 million release clause might be activated as soon as this summer. There is ample room for clubs to make smart recruitment decisions to prosper both on and off the field. Super clubs like Juventus, on the other hand, have rarely practiced prudent expenditure.

People live in a world where the value of money has largely been lost, a society where they are entitled to 'the best' simply for existing. Unsurprisingly, this hasn't shown to be a particularly effective strategy for really becoming the best.

Juventus have won the Champions League (or European Cup) twice, the same as Benfica, Chelsea, Nottingham Forest, and Porto.

The Bianconeri have been a part of two Champions League finals in the last eight years. However, as the events at the Allianz Arena demonstrated, the club appears to be locked in a cycle of discontent in this competition. Their major purpose now being to entertain the rest of the continent with their annual crash and burn.

There are lessons they can and should learn from their recent Champions League eliminations; much to the relief of the rest of European club football, they appear incapable of doing so.

History is believed to repeat itself, first as tragedy and later as farce. Juventus' regular participation in the Champions League has long since stopped being a tragedy.

