Juventus complete signing of free agent Emre Can

Juventus have completed the signing of midfielder Emre Can, who has signed a deal with the Italian champions until 2022.

Germany international Emre Can has agreed a four-year contract with Juventus following his release from Liverpool.

Can arrived in Turin on Wednesday to complete his move to the Serie A champions, the 24-year-old undergoing checks at the club's medical centre.

The midfielder's deal at Anfield will expire at the end of this month, when he will officially become a Juventus player until June 2022.

While Can has signed as a free agent, the Bianconeri revealed they will incur additional costs of €16million over the next two financial years as part of the deal.

Can – who has 20 international caps - spent four seasons at Anfield but failed to win a club honour with the Reds, coming close on three occasions as they reached the finals in the EFL Cup, Europa League and Champions League.

His last appearance for Jurgen Klopp's side came in Kiev, when Liverpool were unable to stop Real Madrid becoming champions of Europe for a third successive year, with Can replacing James Milner for the final seven minutes.