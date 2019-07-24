×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Juventus fans dream of Neymar - Zambrotta

Omnisport
NEWS
News
59   //    24 Jul 2019, 00:18 IST
Neymar-cropped
Brazil star Neymar

Juventus fans are dreaming of signing Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain, says Gianluca Zambrotta.

PSG have confirmed Neymar wants to leave the Ligue 1 champions, with a stunning return to Barcelona mooted.

But Juve are also reportedly interested in the Brazil superstar, who missed his country's Copa America triumph with an ankle injury.

An offer that includes a cash sum, as well as Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala, could reportedly be offered to PSG for Neymar, who is due to take part in the French club's close-season trip to China.

Any such deal would pair Neymar with Cristiano Ronaldo in attack and although Zambrotta accepts the transfer could be tricky, the former Bianconeri star feels Juventus fans want to see it happen.

"Juve fans, and Italian fans in general, dream of seeing Neymar in Serie A," Zambrotta told Omnisport at the Riccione event for this year's Bobo Summer Cup.

"It would be yet another great marketing move for Italian football, after Cristiano Ronaldo. With Neymar, Juve would be in the top five big clubs in the world. The Juve brand would grow massively in the world.

"It won't be easy, but I see also a possible return of Neymar to Barcelona is difficult, although there were many famous comebacks in football recent history, the last being that of [Gianluigi] Buffon to Juventus after a short spell at PSG, I recall also Kaka and Shevchenko returned to AC Milan."

Advertisement

Paul Pogba has also been linked with a return to Juventus, with the midfielder's agent Mino Raiola confirming the World Cup winner wants to leave Manchester United.

Gianluigi Buffon, Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot have already joined Maurizio Sarri's squad on free transfers, while an initial €75million was spent to sign Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt.

"Juve always have big names on their shopping list," Zambrotta added. "If they want to be competitive in Europe and finally win the Champions League after so many years, they have to spend big money and keep on securing the best players. Like they did with Cristiano Ronaldo last summer.

"They've already invested a lot of money in promising young players, like De Ligt. Pogba would probably give Juve the edge on the European stage. Times have changed compared to 15 years ago. Football has changed a lot.

"Juventus are making long-term investments on young players born in 1999 and 1998, for example Merih Demiral, who has a bright future ahead, and De Ligt, who is only 19 year old and already proved his value at Ajax.

"Juventus needed to invest in defenders, because they have relied on [Giorgio] Chiellini who is not getting any younger, despite being still reliable, [Leonardo] Bonucci is not young either, [Andrea] Barzagli has just retired, so Juve needed to sign a great defender."

Tags:
Barcelona
Advertisement
Of course I'd like Neymar to rejoin Barcelona - De Jong
RELATED STORY
Neymar Jr.: Slithering into shadows
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Neymar's father to meet with Juventus
RELATED STORY
Neymar agrees terms with Barcelona, Pogba and De Ligt reject Barcelona and Real Madrid and agree to join Juventus and more: Transfer Roundup, 22 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Neymar agrees personal terms with Barcelona, Top Barcelona target agrees move to Juventus and more: Transfer Roundup, 8 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Paul Pogba will not join Real Madrid this summer, Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign Neymar and more: Transfer Roundup, 20 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to sacrifice €120m star for Neymar, Mino Raiola pushes Barcelona top target to sign for Juventus and more Serie A news: 2 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Pogba, Neymar, Eriksen and other wantaway stars stuck in limbo
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: PSG make Dybala approach amid Neymar uncertainty
RELATED STORY
5 players who could still make big-money moves this summer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
FT VIK OLY
0 - 0
 Viktoria Plzeň vs Olympiakos Piraeus
Europa League 2018-19
Tomorrow MOL CUK 10:30 PM Molde vs Čukarički
Tomorrow MLA ORD 10:30 PM Mladá Boleslav vs Ordabasy
Tomorrow HAU STU 10:30 PM Haugesund vs Sturm Graz
Tomorrow CSK OSI 11:00 PM CSKA Sofia vs Osijek
Tomorrow LOK SPA 11:00 PM Lokomotiv Plovdiv vs Spartak Trnava
Tomorrow CON PAR 11:00 PM Connah's Quay vs Partizan
Tomorrow HAP KAI 11:00 PM Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Kairat
Tomorrow FEH VAD 11:30 PM Fehérvár vs Vaduz
26 Jul JEU VIT 12:00 AM Jeunesse d'Esch vs Vitória Guimarães
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us