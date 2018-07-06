Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Juventus share price surges amid Ronaldo reports

Associated Press
NEWS
News
48   //    06 Jul 2018, 21:52 IST
AP Image

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus has released a statement after links with Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo led to a spike in its share price.

The price has surged daily as reports have grown that Ronaldo is on the brink of a 100 million-euro ($117 million) transfer to the Serie A club.

It went up by 11.19 per cent on Thursday and surged another 5.06 per cent on Friday, forcing Juventus to release a statement which it says is "at the request of CONSOB", the regulatory body for the Italian Stock Exchange.

The statement continues: "Juventus clarifies that during the transfer window the club assesses various market opportunities and upon the eventual completion of these will provide adequate information, according to the law."

Ronaldo hinted after the Champions League final victory against Liverpool in May he might leave Madrid. He said he would discuss his future while with Portugal at the World Cup, but never did.

Portugal was eliminated by Uruguay in the round of 16.

