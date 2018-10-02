Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Juventus stadium partly closed for 1 match for racist chants

Associated Press
NEWS
News
117   //    02 Oct 2018, 23:07 IST
AP Image

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus has been ordered to play one match with a section of its stadium closed after its supporters made racist and anti-territorial chants against Napoli during a 3-1 win this weekend.

Serie A's governing body announced the sanction on Tuesday, saying chants which were "clearly racist" were directed toward Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly in the sixth minute of the second half. Chants against the city of Naples and its citizens could also be heard throughout the match.

The chants were mainly coming from the Curva Sud, the section of the Allianz stadium that will be closed for Juve's next home match, against Genoa on Oct. 20.

Juventus has also been fined 10,000 euros ($11,500).

On previous occasions where sections of its stadium have been closed, the club has invited local schoolchildren to attend the game for free.

Napoli has been fined 15,000 euros ($17,300) after one of its supporters threw a chair into a section of Juventus fans during the match.

Napoli co-operated with police to help identify and arrest the suspect.

Associated Press
NEWS
Why Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus is good for...
RELATED STORY
Football fans react as Ronaldo is given one-match ban and...
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo's debut for Juventus: Good or Bad?
RELATED STORY
Juventus vs Young Boys: Match Preview | UEFA Champions...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Lyon ordered to play next home Champions...
RELATED STORY
Juventus 3-1 Napoli: Talking points from the game
RELATED STORY
5 stars who played for AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus
RELATED STORY
3 possible destinations for Alexis Sanchez if he decides...
RELATED STORY
Why this is the best chance for Juventus to win the...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo rejected 3 European giants...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us