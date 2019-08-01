×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Juventus star Dybala returns to Turin amid Manchester United reports

Omnisport
NEWS
News
213   //    01 Aug 2019, 15:46 IST
paulo dybala - cropped
Juventus forward Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala has returned to Turin and is expected to speak with Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri amid reports linking him with Manchester United.

The Argentina forward, who has been on holiday since the Copa America in Brazil last month, was seen leaving Turin-Caselle Airport on Thursday.

It is expected the 25-year-old will discuss his future with Sarri and Juve directors as speculation builds over a possible deal involving United striker Romelu Lukaku.

Juve are said to be interested in Lukaku and the prospect of Dybala moving the other way to Old Trafford could facilitate the Belgium forward's switch to the Serie A champions.

However, Inter - who had made Lukaku one of their priority signings for Antonio Conte but have not matched United's asking price - could attempt to hijack the proposed deal by offering Mauro Icardi to Juve in exchange for Dybala, according to reports in Italy.

Dybala had a difficult season in 2018-19 following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, with Massimiliano Allegri building his attack around the Portugal star at the expense of the former Palermo player.

Juve vice-president Pavel Nedved confirmed this week that offers had been made for Dybala, with Tottenham also having been linked.

Dybala, who has scored 78 goals for the club in all competitions since joining in 2015, is rumoured to be uncertain about moving to United despite the prospect of a significant increase in wages.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United
Advertisement
Manchester United Transfer News: Pavel Nedved admits Juventus have received offers for Paulo Dybala, discusses Romelu Lukaku
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Juventus and United agree Dybala and Lukaku swap deal in principle
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: United, Juve agree Lukaku-Dybala deal in principle
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Paulo Dybala wants to stay at Juventus amid rumored Lukaku swap deal 
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Dybala to snub United for Inter?
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Tottenham approach Juventus for Dybala
RELATED STORY
Manchester United will sign Maguire on one condition, Paulo Dybala makes Manchester United transfer decision and more: Transfer Roundup, 28 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Juventus preparing Lukaku-Dybala swap deal
RELATED STORY
Manchester United make Rakitic top priority, Lukaku to Juventus depends on Paulo Dybala and more: Premier League transfer news - July 29, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Juventus offer Paulo Dybala to seal Pogba's deal
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us