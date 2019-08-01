Juventus star Dybala returns to Turin amid Manchester United reports

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala has returned to Turin and is expected to speak with Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri amid reports linking him with Manchester United.

The Argentina forward, who has been on holiday since the Copa America in Brazil last month, was seen leaving Turin-Caselle Airport on Thursday.

It is expected the 25-year-old will discuss his future with Sarri and Juve directors as speculation builds over a possible deal involving United striker Romelu Lukaku.

Juve are said to be interested in Lukaku and the prospect of Dybala moving the other way to Old Trafford could facilitate the Belgium forward's switch to the Serie A champions.

78 - In his period in Turin (since 2015/16), Paulo #Dybala is the player to have scored the most goals for Juventus in all competitions: 78, at least 23 more than any other. Joya. pic.twitter.com/1AJJxQhBvF — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) August 1, 2019

However, Inter - who had made Lukaku one of their priority signings for Antonio Conte but have not matched United's asking price - could attempt to hijack the proposed deal by offering Mauro Icardi to Juve in exchange for Dybala, according to reports in Italy.

Dybala had a difficult season in 2018-19 following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, with Massimiliano Allegri building his attack around the Portugal star at the expense of the former Palermo player.

Juve vice-president Pavel Nedved confirmed this week that offers had been made for Dybala, with Tottenham also having been linked.

Dybala, who has scored 78 goals for the club in all competitions since joining in 2015, is rumoured to be uncertain about moving to United despite the prospect of a significant increase in wages.