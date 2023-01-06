Juventus vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7, 2023

Juventus will host Udinese at the Juventus Stadium in Serie A on Saturday (January 7), looking to extend their winning run in the top flight to eight games.
After winning just thrice from their opening nine games, the Bianconeri have won their next seven to climb up five places, going from eighth in the standings to third. With 34 points in the bag, Massimiliano Allgeri's side are now just seven behind runaway leaders Napoli and two adrift of reigning champions AC Milan.
Udinese, meanwhile, have had contrasting fortunes to Juventus. Till matchday eight, the Aquile were flying high, sitting in third place with six wins in a row. Since then, Andrea Sottil's side are winless in seven outings, which has seen them plummet to eighth with 25 points.
Pressure is certainly mounting on manager Andrea Sottil, who only became the Udinese manager in June last year. He could be given the boot if things don't improve soon.
Juventus vs Udinese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- In their last 45 meetings, Juventus have won 32 and lost seven.
- Udinese last beat the Bianconeri in July 2020, securing a 2-1 win in Serie A.
- Juventus have won ten of their last 13 league games against Udinese.
- Following their 2-0 win over Udinese in January last year, the Bianconeri could secure back-to-back wins over the Eagles for the first time since 2018.
- Udinese have lost 65 top-flight games against Juventus, more than against any other opponent.
- Juventus have won their last six Serie A home games against Udinese. They could equal their longest consecutive home wins over Udine since a run of seven between 1980 to 1987.
- Juventus could win eight consecutive Serie A games for the first time since December 2018, which was also under Massimiliano Allegri
Juventus vs Udinese Prediction
Juventus and Udinese have endured contrasting fortunes in Serie A this season. While the Bianconeri are on a roll right now, winning their last seven games, the Aquile are on a downward spiral, winless in their last seven.
Considering the same, a comfortable win for the Bianconeri is on the cards.
Prediction: Juventus 2-0 Udinese
Juventus vs Udinese Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Juventus
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No