Juventus vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7, 2023

Juventus will host Udinese at the Juventus Stadium in Serie A on Saturday (January 7), looking to extend their winning run in the top flight to eight games.

After winning just thrice from their opening nine games, the Bianconeri have won their next seven to climb up five places, going from eighth in the standings to third. With 34 points in the bag, Massimiliano Allgeri's side are now just seven behind runaway leaders Napoli and two adrift of reigning champions AC Milan.

JuventusFC @juventusfc



Allegri: « Credo che sia doveroso ricordare Ernesto Castano e Gianluca Vialli. Due giocatori ma soprattutto due uomini che hanno dato tanto al calcio, alla Juventus e alla Nazionale italiana ». Inizia la conferenza stampa di Mister Allegri alla vigilia di #JuveUdinese Allegri: « Credo che sia doveroso ricordare Ernesto Castano e Gianluca Vialli. Due giocatori ma soprattutto due uomini che hanno dato tanto al calcio, alla Juventus e alla Nazionale italiana ». Inizia la conferenza stampa di Mister Allegri alla vigilia di #JuveUdineseAllegri: « Credo che sia doveroso ricordare Ernesto Castano e Gianluca Vialli. Due giocatori ma soprattutto due uomini che hanno dato tanto al calcio, alla Juventus e alla Nazionale italiana ». https://t.co/Irex3UVVvH

Udinese, meanwhile, have had contrasting fortunes to Juventus. Till matchday eight, the Aquile were flying high, sitting in third place with six wins in a row. Since then, Andrea Sottil's side are winless in seven outings, which has seen them plummet to eighth with 25 points.

Pressure is certainly mounting on manager Andrea Sottil, who only became the Udinese manager in June last year. He could be given the boot if things don't improve soon.

Juventus vs Udinese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 45 meetings, Juventus have won 32 and lost seven.

Udinese last beat the Bianconeri in July 2020, securing a 2-1 win in Serie A.

Juventus have won ten of their last 13 league games against Udinese.

Following their 2-0 win over Udinese in January last year, the Bianconeri could secure back-to-back wins over the Eagles for the first time since 2018.

Udinese have lost 65 top-flight games against Juventus, more than against any other opponent.

Juventus have won their last six Serie A home games against Udinese. They could equal their longest consecutive home wins over Udine since a run of seven between 1980 to 1987.

Juventus could win eight consecutive Serie A games for the first time since December 2018, which was also under Massimiliano Allegri

Juventus vs Udinese Prediction

Juventus and Udinese have endured contrasting fortunes in Serie A this season. While the Bianconeri are on a roll right now, winning their last seven games, the Aquile are on a downward spiral, winless in their last seven.

Udinese Calcio @Udinese_1896

Le dichiarazioni dell’allenatore bianconero alla vigilia della partita contro la Juventus



🎙️

The boss speaks to the media ahead of Saturday trip to Turin



#ForzaUdinese #AlèUdin 🎙️ #JuveUdinese , Sottil: “I ragazzi sono pronti per la Juve.“Le dichiarazioni dell’allenatore bianconero alla vigilia della partita contro la Juventus🎙️ #Sottil : "We''re ready for Juve.“The boss speaks to the media ahead of Saturday trip to Turin 🎙️ #JuveUdinese, Sottil: “I ragazzi sono pronti per la Juve.“Le dichiarazioni dell’allenatore bianconero alla vigilia della partita contro la Juventus🎙️#Sottil: "We''re ready for Juve.“The boss speaks to the media ahead of Saturday trip to Turin⚪️⚫️ #ForzaUdinese #AlèUdin https://t.co/UvNq2ouEhp

Considering the same, a comfortable win for the Bianconeri is on the cards.

Prediction: Juventus 2-0 Udinese

Juventus vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Juventus

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Poll : 0 votes