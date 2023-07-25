KAA Gent vs Zilina Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27, 2023

KAA Gent open their UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying campaign on Thursday (July 27) when they take on Zilina in the first leg of the second qualifying round at the Ghelamco Arena.

Gent wrapped up a solid pre-season on Wednesday with a 4-2 win over Zulte Waregem. Hein van Haezebrouck’s side won three of their four friendlies, with a 2-1 loss to Lokomotiva Zagreb on July 8 being the exception.

The hosts will now look to get one win on the board ahead of their 2023-24 Belgian Pro League opener against Kortrijk on July 30.

Zilina, meanwhile, picked up a 2-1 second-leg win over Levadia Tallinn to complete a 4-2 aggregate win in the Conference League first qualifying round. Sandwiched between two legs, Jaroslav Hynek's men drew goalless with Banik Ostrava in their final friendly game on July 15.

The visitors are unbeaten in nine games across competitions, winning five since a 4-2 loss against Spartak Trnava in the Slovakian top flight in May.

KAA Gent vs Zilina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Gent have won all but one of their last six competitive games, with a 2-2 draw against Cercle Brugge on May 20 being the exception.

Zilina have gone five away games without defeat, winning three since a 4-2 loss against Spartak Trnava on May 20,

The Slovenian outfit are unbeaten in all but one of their last 11 competitive home games, winning six since mid-February.

KAA Gent vs Zilina Prediction

Off the back of a solid pre-season, Gent are in sky-high confidence as they look to begin their quest for European football on the right note. The Belgian side have been near impenetrable at home this year and will fancy their chances of a comfortable win.

Prediction: Gent 3-1 Zilina

KAA Gent vs Zilina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Gent

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals in Gent’s last ten outings.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Van Haezebrouck’s men have not kept a clean sheet in seven games.)