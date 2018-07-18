Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Kaka backs Brazil boss Tite after 'excellent' World Cup

Omnisport
NEWS
News
39   //    18 Jul 2018, 00:21 IST
titeneymar - Cropped
Brazil coach Tite with superstar Neymar

Tite remains the man to lead Brazil towards World Cup glory in 2022 despite suffering a quarter-final exit at Russia 2018, according to former Selecao great Kaka.

Brazil were favourites to collect an unprecedented sixth world title but ran aground against Belgium in a thrilling clash in Kazan, with a goal from substitute Renato Augusto unable to undo the damage caused by Fernandinho's first-half own goal and a superb strike by Kevin De Bruyne.

Kaka accepts expectations in his homeland are such that Tite and his squad are unlikely to be celebrated for their efforts but, following a dominant qualification campaign to reach Russia, the ex-AC Milan star believes things are on the right track.

"In Brazil it is always a failure not to reach the final," Kaka, speaking courtesy of Adidas, told Omnisport.

"But I like to look at the positive side and the good things that happened. I believe we made an excellent World Cup – specifically, the game against Belgium in the quarter-finals was a great match.

"The technical level was very high. A tactical lesson from both coaches. They understood the game [and] made changes in strategy.

"And then there are [unfortunate] things in the game. Thiago Silva's ball hits the bar and goes out, [Vincent] Kompany's ball hits Fernandinho and goes in.

"Brazil have some defects, some things to be corrected. If Tite continues as the coach, he will be able to make the adjustments until 2022. I believe that the Selecao did a good World Cup."

Brazil are next in action when they face United States in a friendly at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on September 7.

Omnisport
NEWS
World Cup 2018: Five Takeaways from Brazil vs Belgium
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018 Review: Brazil - 3 Best Performers
RELATED STORY
Unfair to pin Brazil blame on Neymar, says Kaka
RELATED STORY
Brazil experiments with a new 'magic quartet' at World Cup
RELATED STORY
Top 5 left-backs in the World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 players who let Brazil down 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Brazil Team vs Switzerland, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Top 5 Brazil stars to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Tite lowers Neymar expectations after match-winning...
RELATED STORY
Brazil XI that will not be playing at the 2018 FIFA World...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us