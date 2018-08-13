Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Kalinic explains why he rejected World Cup medal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
477   //    13 Aug 2018, 19:52 IST
Nikola Kalinic
Croatia striker Nikola Kalinic

Nikola Kalinic rejected a World Cup medal as he felt he did not contribute to Croatia reaching the final.

Kalinic was sent home from Russia 2018 by coach Zlatko Dalic following reports the striker refused to come on as a substitute during Croatia's opening group game against Nigeria.

Dalic subsequently explained a back injury had prevented Kalinic from being able to play and in his absence Croatia went on to the final only to be beaten 4-2 by France.

Kalinic has joined Atletico Madrid to end an unproductive stint with AC Milan, where he scored just six Serie A goals, and the 30-year-old wants to draw a line under the World Cup.

"What happened at the World Cup happened," Kalinic said at his Atletico unveiling on Monday. "The coach did not want to count on me and I accepted that.

"I did not want the medal as I did not contribute during the tournament, did not share in the achievement of the team. We can leave it behind now."

Atleti are reported to have paid a fee reported to be in the region of €15million for Kalinic, who signed a three-year deal with the LaLiga club.

But the striker has his work cut out to force his way into Diego Simeone's team, with Atletico having Diego Costa and Antoine Griezmann as attacking options.

"We are talking about maybe the two best forwards in Europe," Kalinic said. "I have a lot of respect for them. 

"I will have to compete and try and earn time on the pitch. There are many games over the season, and I hope to play my part.

"I know everybody works hard here, but I am not afraid of that. I am looking forward to achieving great things here.

"I've been following this team a lot, I know how they train and I talked to Sime [Vrsaljko], but I need time to get used to the coach and my work. I have a lot of desire."

Omnisport
NEWS
Atletico Madrid signs Croatia forward Kalinic from AC Milan
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Kalinic joins Atleti to end misfiring AC...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: World Cup over for Croatia's Kalinic
RELATED STORY
World Cup: 5 Stars Who Were Sent Home in Disgrace by...
RELATED STORY
Atletico Madrid and Sevilla 'closest' to Kalinic says...
RELATED STORY
5 world class players who rejected Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Pickles: The dog who rescued the World Cup for England
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 great Brazilians who never got a World...
RELATED STORY
Why the story of Croatian football success at the World...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 top footballers snubbed for the Mundial
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us