Kane 2024: Keeping pace with Messi and Ronaldo, chasing Shearer in the Premier League

Tottenham have tied England skipper Harry Kane down to a long-term contract and his phenomenal goal return makes it very easy to see why.

Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane

Harry Kane will head to the World Cup as England captain bolstered by a new six-year contract with Tottenham.

The deal is a major coup for Spurs as they prepare to return to White Hart Lane next season, with their academy product having established himself as one of the most lethal strikers in world football over recent seasons.

He joins manager Mauricio Pochettino in committing his future to the club and the duo will have their sights on plotting the downfall of numerous defences at home and abroad when 2018-19 rolls around.

With some help from Opta, we look at how Kane's performances and prolific returns sit alongside with the greats of the game and within Premier League history.

Very happy to sign a new contract with @SpursOfficial! Looking forward to kicking on again next season. #COYS pic.twitter.com/xUykvjaRBD — Harry Kane (@HKane) June 8, 2018

Keeping pace with Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have generally existed on their own plain in terms of goalscoring exploits over the past decade but, along with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, Kane gave them some company in 2017-18.

In all competitions, Kane struck 41 times in 48 matches, putting him three shy of Champions League winner Ronaldo and four behind Messi.

In 2017, Kane's calendar year haul for club and country of 56, outstripped both Messi (54) and Ronaldo (53). It was unquestionably the finest 12 months of the 24-year-old's career to date.

2017: Harry's golden year

Kane broke new ground for a Premier League player in 2017, with his 39 goals in 36 game smashing Alan Shearer's previous best of 36, which was compiled across 42 matches in 1995.

An incredible 13 goals for Spurs and England arrived in September alone, matching the best one-month tallies of Messi (March 2012) and Ronaldo (2010).

Kane also truly arrived as a Champions League force last season. He has nine goals in nine appearances in Europe's top competition – no player has ever reached that mark quicker.

Premier League ton and chasing Shearer

A predecessor as both England's number nine and captain, only Shearer has reached 100 Premier League goals quicker than Kane, whose 141 appearances outstripped Sergio Aguero's 147 but fell behind the Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United great's 124. Shearer's overall best mark of 260 remains some way in the distance... for now.

100 - With his goal against Liverpool in February, Harry Kane became the second fastest player to reach 100 @premierleague goals (141 apps) after Alan Shearer (124), also becoming the first player to bag 100+ in the competition with @SpursOfficial. Signed. pic.twitter.com/JLPXMfMZmO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 8, 2018

Kane moved to three figures in February's 2-2 draw against Liverpool aged 24 years, six months and seven days. Only Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler and Wayne Rooney were younger when reaching the landmark.

Now on 108 Premier League goals – coincidentally the exactly same number managed by Manchester City hero Aguero since the start of the 2013-14 season – from 153 games, Kane is comfortably Spurs' top scorer in the competition.

Teddy Sheringham (97), Jermain Defoe and Robbie Keane (both 91) came close but he is Tottenham's only centurion.