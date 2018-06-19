Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Kane: England players had flies in our mouths

England players had more to cope with than some aggressive Tunisia defending, as captain and match-winner Harry Kane revealed.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 19 Jun 2018, 03:01 IST
144
Harry Kane
England captain Harry Kane

England hero Harry Kane said he and his team-mates had flies in their mouths during a last-gasp World Cup victory over Tunisia.

Kane headed a 91st-minute winner to follow his opening goal as Gareth Southgate's side edged to a 2-1 Group G success in Volgograd.

Much of the pre-match attention had been on the large increase in temperatures expected at the stadium, compared to England's base in Repino.

And Kane confirmed England players had found it tough to cope with certain aspects of the atmosphere despite his own personal heroics.

Asked about the flies in Volgograd, man of the match Kane said: "There were a lot more than we thought.

"We got told before that there was going to be a lot of flies and when we went out for the warm-up there were more than we thought. We had a lot of bug spray on and that was important.

"We had some of them in our eyes and some of them in our mouth. It's just part of dealing with whatever comes your way and the team coped with it well."

Moscow shops have been selling Russian dolls branded with Kane's image, but the Tottenham forward joked he is unimpressed with his likeness on the merchandise.

"I'll have to get myself one of those Russian dolls," he said.

"I've seen a couple of them and they make me look a bit chubby if I'm totally honest with you."

 

Kane: England captaincy will not change my game
RELATED STORY
Kane gunning for Ronaldo hat-trick heroics in England opener
RELATED STORY
England vs Tunisia Tactical preview 
RELATED STORY
Late header from Kane gives England 2-1 win over Tunisia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Twitter erupts as Harry Kane drags...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Tunisia vs England, 5 players to watch...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 players who could help England win the...
RELATED STORY
2018 World Cup: Top 3 dark horses to win the Golden Boot 
RELATED STORY
Sunil Chhetri’s tweet and the larger message of...
RELATED STORY
Past plus present: 5 dream striker pairings at the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us