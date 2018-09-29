Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Kane: Fantastic to score more Tottenham goals than Defoe

Omnisport
NEWS
News
47   //    29 Sep 2018, 22:38 IST
Harry Kane
Spurs striker Harry Kane

Harry Kane is delighted to have passed Jermain Defoe in Tottenham's top goalscorer all-time list after he struck twice to see off Huddersfield Town.

Kane's double earned a 2-0 win in Saturday's game at the John Smith's Stadium, moving Mauricio Pochettino's side up to fourth in the Premier League.

The England captain has now scored 145 goals for Spurs and has surpassed Defoe to sit in fifth place in the club's record books.

"Jermain - I learned a lot from him when I came through," Kane said to BBC Sport.

"I used to watch him score week in week out and it's nice to go above him.

"We'll have a bit of banter when I see him and it's fantastic to be above him now."

After speculation the striker was suffering from a lack of fitness, Kane has bounced back with three Premier League goals in his last two matches.

The striker had a physical battle with Huddersfield defender Mathias Jorgensen throughout Saturday's match but Kane said his bruises will just allow him to enjoy the result even more.

"Penalties are something I practice a lot in the week so happy to see one go in," Kane said. "I feel confident, keep practicing and hopefully keep scoring.

"They played well and made it tough on a dry pitch, they went long and with the wind it was a fight. The first goal was important and the second came not too long after. We had some chances to finish it off in the second half, but a fantastic clean sheet and a good win.

"It's part of the game - when you go up against teams they try to stop you and don't want to make it easy. I enjoy those ones and when you win it makes it a lot sweeter."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
5 players who could score more goals than Lionel Messi...
RELATED STORY
Kane isn't a machine – Lamela defends misfiring Spurs star
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 5 players who could score more...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 all-time Premier League goalscorers
RELATED STORY
Tottenham star Kane acknowledges sub-par start
RELATED STORY
Eriksen: Everyone expects Kane to score a hat-trick every...
RELATED STORY
Pochettino backs Kane to end goal drought
RELATED STORY
3 ways that Tottenham can turn around their drop in form
RELATED STORY
Pochettino never doubts 'special' Kane
RELATED STORY
I feel sharp and fit – Kane plays down fatigue worries
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us