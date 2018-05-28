Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Kane hails 'game-changer' Alli

Despite scoring just twice for England, Harry Kane believes Dele Alli's game-changing instinct could bear fruit during the World Cup.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 28 May 2018, 16:59 IST
314
KaneAlli-Cropped
Harry Kane and Dele Alli celebrate

England captain Harry Kane has hailed Dele Alli's ability to "change a game in a second".

The 22-year-old midfielder contributed nine goals and 10 assists as Tottenham finished third in the Premier League in the 2017-18 season.

And with the World Cup on the horizon, Kane is confident that his Spurs team-mate's game-changing ability - as evidenced by his brace in a 3-1 win over Chelsea in April - can stand to benefit England in Russia.

"Dele has scored goals, assisted goals and he's a game-changer," Kane told his club's official website. 

"He has that ability where he can change a game in a second.

"You saw that earlier this season at Stamford Bridge with his great run, great touch and great finish to win us the game. In the big moments in the big games he's there - and he enjoys those moments."

Alli has scored just twice in 23 games for England - his last coming in a 2-0 win over Malta in October 2016 - but Kane has urged people to remember his compatriot's relatively tender years.

"I think sometimes people lose sight of his age," he added.

"He just has to stay positive, keep doing what he’s doing year after year and be consistent - that’s most important."

Premier League 2017-18
