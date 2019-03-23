×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kane hails 'incredible' Sterling after Wembley hat-trick

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    23 Mar 2019, 15:48 IST
kanesterling-cropped
Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling celebrate an England goal

Harry Kane praised Raheem Sterling's development after the Manchester City winger scored a hat-trick in England's 5-0 win over the Czech Republic on Friday.

Sterling opened the scoring at Wembley and added two more goals after Kane converted a penalty in first-half stoppage time as the Three Lions made a superb start to their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

Tomas Kalas' 84th-minute own-goal wrapped up a hugely satisfying outing for Gareth Southgate's men ahead of their second Group A fixture against Montenegro on Monday, and Kane said Sterling's goals showed how much he has honed his poaching instincts.

"He is incredible," Kane told Sky Sports. "He is a great a player and so humble as well. He just wants to work hard and get better.

"You have seen him full of confidence out there. Great first goal - getting in the six-yard box. That's where most of the goals are scored so he has learned that over the past two-three years now playing for club and country.

"It's great to have him in this form, it's great to play with him and hopefully he can do it again on Monday."

Kane was also full of praise for Jadon Sancho, who completed the hosts' front three, and underlined the importance of goals coming from all areas of a team that has often relied heavily on his finishing abilities.

The Tottenham striker has scored 21 goals in 36 England appearances but Southgate handed Sancho his first competitive start against the Czech Republic while giving Callum Hudson-Odoi a debut from the bench as he broadened his attacking options.

Advertisement

"In a team, to be successful, you need your front three - all of you scoring or assisting and midfielders nicking goals as well and that's the way it's going to be," said Kane.

"We have got players who are good enough to do that. Players who want to express themselves."

Omnisport
NEWS
Sterling in the running for player of the year - Kane
RELATED STORY
Sterling scores hat trick, England beats Czech Republic 5-0
RELATED STORY
Southgate applauds 'electric' Sterling after hat-trick
RELATED STORY
England 5-0 Czech Republic: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis
RELATED STORY
Sterling the symbol and superstar of Southgate's England
RELATED STORY
Sterling has come full circle for England – Southgate
RELATED STORY
England 5-0 Czech Republic: UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier match, 3 takeaways
RELATED STORY
England 5-0 Czech Republic: 5 Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
Sensational Sterling and promising Bournemouth Attackers : Fantasy Premier League - Gameweek 30 Reviewed
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Players in the Premier League Right Now
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
FT MAL MOR
0 - 0
 Malawi vs Morocco
Tomorrow BEN TOG 08:30 PM Benin vs Togo
Tomorrow CAP LES 08:30 PM Cape Verde Islands vs Lesotho
Tomorrow LIB SOU 10:30 PM Libya vs South Africa
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow SPA NOR 01:15 AM Spain vs Norway
Tomorrow ITA FIN 01:15 AM Italy vs Finland
International Friendlies 2019
Tomorrow FIJ MAU 08:30 AM Fiji vs Mauritius
Tomorrow FIJ MAU 08:30 AM Fiji vs Mauritius
Tomorrow CHI SOL 03:30 PM Chinese Taipei vs Solomon Islands
Tomorrow CHI SOL 03:30 PM Chinese Taipei vs Solomon Islands
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us