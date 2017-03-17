Kane hoping to return within 'three or four weeks'

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed Harry Kane remains in an upbeat mood as he battles to recover from his latest ankle injury.

by Omnisport News 17 Mar 2017, 19:25 IST

Harry Kane talks with Mauricio Pochettino after injuring his ankle

Harry Kane believes he could be available for Tottenham within "three or four weeks", according to manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Premier League's joint top-scorer twisted his ankle in the early stages of Spurs' 6-0 demolition of Millwall in the FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday and had to be withdrawn.

Kane missed 10 matches in September and October with a similar problem, although Spurs revealed on Tuesday the current issue is not thought to be as serious.

In a media conference on Friday, ahead of Tottenham's meeting with Southampton at the weekend, Pochettino said Kane was coping well with the latest setback.

"He is always positive, he is always talking about after the international break, three or four weeks," the Argentinian said.

"That is good but at the same time we need to be careful with his injury. We trust completely in our doctors and our physios to look after him in the best way and we will see.

"We hope he is available as soon as possible. That is our wish. He is very positive and if you are positive in your mind you can affect in a positive way your injury."