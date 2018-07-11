Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Kane is more than a goalscorer - Marta

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11 Jul 2018
Harry Kane
England captain Harry Kane

England captain Harry Kane does far more than just score goals, according to Brazil icon Marta.

Kane is the highest scoring player at the World Cup with six strikes to his name, leading the Three Lions to an unexpected semi-final against Croatia.

But five-time FIFA Women's World Player of the year Marta highlighted there is more to the Tottenham striker's game than simply putting the ball in the net.

''I was convinced before the World Cup that Harry Kane would have a good tournament – and he has not failed me," Marta wrote in The Guardian.

"We can all see the difference he has made for England, not only with his goals but also because of his great movement, which creates so many chances for team-mates.

"He knows this is his and England's chance to achieve something incredible. But despite this he has not displayed any signs of nervousness or fear – only a desire to score goals and for England to win.

''He is playing his best football and he is making a difference to a team. He is showing all the attributes to be a world-class striker.

"Harry Kane has shown us what he is capable of at this tournament but he has to retain his focus. The whole England team have to keep their minds on their goal. Only then can they win the World Cup. Four years is a long time to wait for the next chance."

England will set up a final showdown against France on Sunday if they overcome Croatia, with Belgium awaiting the losers in the third-place play-off.

