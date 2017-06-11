Kane reflects on 'special' goal after England rescue job

England rescued a point from the brink of what would have been a disappointing loss at Scotland, much to goalscorer Harry Kane's delight.

11 Jun 2017

Harry Kane embraces England manager Gareth Southgate

Harry Kane reflected on a special equaliser against Scotland and thinks the dramatic World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park is a reminder for England to "expect the unexpected".

A tense Group F encounter burst into life in the closing stages as Leigh Griffiths scored two late free-kicks to put Scotland into a 2-1 lead after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had opened the scoring.

But Kane – named England captain with Wayne Rooney omitted from the squad – levelled deep into injury time from Raheem Sterling's cross to earn a point.

"It is a special day. To be 2-1 down in stoppage time, to get that goal is special. I was trying to get a good contact on it and side-footed into the net," he told ITV.

"You have to expect the unexpected and we were 2-1 down from nowhere but we found another gear.

"It is a good point away from home. Scotland is no easy place to come."

A draw leaves England top of Group F, with Slovenia three points back and Slovakia able to cut the gap to two with victory over Lithuania.

And centre-back Gary Cahill was disappointed that England let themselves get into a losing position.

"It was a crazy last six minutes and obviously it was not ideal for us. One point is not what we wanted but nothing in football surprises me," he told BBC Radio 5 live.

"With the amount of possession we had, the game should have been put to bed by the stage they scored.

"I am disappointed but it's important we have that never-say-die attitude.

"There were two brilliantly executed free-kicks but we came here to get three points and maybe we lacked creativity from the whole team.

"We should never gotten into that position with the amount of quality in our side."