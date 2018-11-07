×
Kane's late double gives Tottenham 2-1 win over PSV

Associated Press
NEWS
News
07 Nov 2018, 03:35 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane boosted Tottenham's chances of advancing from its Champions League group by scoring two late goals in a 2-1 win over PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday.

Tottenham looked in danger of heading out of the competition after just four games when the host went behind after just 61 seconds at Wembley.

Instead, Kane's goals — in the 78th and 89th minutes — gave the English team a glimmer of hope of a top-two finish in Group B with matches still to come at home to Inter Milan and away to Barcelona. Tottenham is in third place, three points behind second-place Inter.

PSV is in last place on one point.

The Dutch team had defended stoutly after Luuk De Jong's opening goal, a header from a corner, but was finally breached when Kane met a lay-off from substitute Fernando Llorente with a left-footed shot into the corner.

The England striker had a stroke of fortune with the winner, his header from eight meters out deflecting into the net off PSV defender Trent Sainsbury.

It was Tottenham's first win in the group.

