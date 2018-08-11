Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Kane starts for Spurs with August hoodoo in his sights

Omnisport
NEWS
News
248   //    11 Aug 2018, 16:21 IST
HarryKane - cropped
Tottenham striker Harry Kane

England captain Harry Kane will start for Tottenham in their Premier League opener against Newcastle United at St James' Park.

Kane scooped the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup as he scored six times on the Three Lions run to the semi-finals.

Famously, Premier League games in August have proved nowhere near as fruitful for the 25-year-old striker.

In 13 matches, Kane has failed to find the net during the opening month of the season for Spurs, despite having 44 shots.

He featured in Mauricio Pochettino's XI after his wife gave birth to the couple's second child this week.

France skipper Hugo Lloris, Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen and England duo Eric Dier and Dele Alli are also in from kick-off despite reaching the latter stages at Russia 2018.

Tottenham did not make any signings during the transfer window, while Newcastle's trio of new arrivals Yoshinori Muto, Ki Sung-yueng and Fabian Schar are all on the bench.

Martin Dubravka starts in goal for the hosts after making his loan switch from Sparta Prague permanent and left winger Kenedy is back from Chelsea for a second temporary spell under Rafael Benitez.

