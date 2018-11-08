×
Kane wants Spurs to emulate Chelsea, Liverpool Champions League heroics

Omnisport
NEWS
News
40   //    08 Nov 2018, 15:10 IST
HarryKane - cropped
Tottenham striker Harry Kane

Harry Kane wants Tottenham to take inspiration from Chelsea and Liverpool's famous Champions League comebacks as Mauricio Pochettino's men plot their own great escape.

At the fourth time of asking this season, Spurs tasted victory in Europe's premier competition on Tuesday, coming from behind to beat PSV 2-1 thanks to a brace from England captain Kane.

Victories over Inter and Barcelona are still required to turn guarantee Spurs will progress from Group B, but their star striker is keen to add to a story of famous continental recoveries from Premier League clubs.

"The Champions League has thrown up some amazing fairytales in the past," he told reporters, before evoking Chelsea's 2012 semi-final victory against Barcelona and Liverpool's comeback from 3-0 down to lift the trophy in 2005 at AC Milan's expense.

"When I watched Chelsea against Barcelona they looked as though they had no hope.

"And they ended up getting through somehow and winning the final. Liverpool were 3-0 down in the final and won, so sometimes things are meant to be.

"I'm not saying that this is going to be our year, but this win gives us that little bit more belief that we can get through the group.

"That's the next step for us. That is all we can try and do. If we can do that, we will be ready to fight in the knockout stages."

Spurs travel to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday before Kane joins up with his international team-mates and a certain Wayne Rooney, who will enjoy a Three Lions farewell in the Wembley friendly against the United States.

"I think it is great," Kane said. "Wayne was an amazing player for us, one of our greatest-ever players and it is a shame that his international career kind of just stopped.

"I think the fans will embrace it, we should all embrace it, and give him the send-off he deserves."

Kane lauds Spurs display as one of best of the season
