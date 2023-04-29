Karim Benzema reaches Real Madrid landmark after hat-trick against Almeria, closing in on Barcelona rival Lewandowski in race for honor

Karim Benzema became the second Real Madrid player ever to score 350 goals for the club as he closed down the gap on Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski in the race to become La Liga's top scorer. The Frenchman bagged a first-half hat-trick to reach the stunning milestone.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the only other player to have scored more than 350 goals for Los Blancos. The Portuguese netted 451 goals before leaving the club in 2018. He reached the staggering tally in only 438 matches.

Benzema, meanwhile, has now scored 17 La Liga goals in 21 matches this season. His rival Lewandowski is leading the race for the Pichichi with 18 goals to his name. The Polish striker will return to action later tonight as Barcelona take on Real Betis in a La Liga home clash.

The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner has now scored 29 goals in 37 matches across competitions. He has six assists to his name as well.

Barca's Polish frontman, on the other hand, has also had a productive season in front of the goal. He has scored 28 goals and has provided seven assists in 39 matches across competitions. Whether the Blaugrana number 9 can add to his tally later tonight remains to be seen.

Los Blancos are leading the home clash against Almeria by a score of 4-1. Apart from the hat-trick from their talismanic number 9, Rodrygo has managed to get on the scoresheet as well.

The Madrid giants will move to 68 points from 32 matches if they keep hold of the lead. They will momentarily close the gap with Barcelona to eight points. Xavi's side, however, will have the chance to restore their 11-point lead later tonight against Betis.

Who is more likely to win the Pichichi: Karim Benzema or Robert Lewandowski?

As Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski battle to become Spanish football's most prolific goalscorer this season, we take a look at the remainder of the fixtures for both clubs.

Los Blancos will play Real Sociedad (A), Getafe (H), Valencia (A), Rayo Vallecano (H), Sevilla (A), and Athletic Bilbao (H) in their remaining La Liga fixtures. While there are some tough opponents ahead, Carlo Ancelotti's team will take on a few easier opponents as well.

Barcelona's remaining league fixtures are: Real Betis (H), Osasuna (H), Espanyol (A), Real Sociedad (H), Real Valladolid (A), Real Mallorca (H), and Celta Vigo (A).

The Benzema vs. Lewandowski duel has lived up to the billing in the Polish striker's first season in Spain. Who emerges on top as the Pichichi winner remains to be seen.

