Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Karius Champions League howlers due to concussion: Klopp

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
22   //    06 Jul 2018, 16:09 IST

London, Jul 6 (AFP) Loris Karius looks set to remain Liverpool's first choice goalkeeper after club manager Jurgen Klopp said his errors in the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid were because he was concussed.

Karius, who was diagnosed as suffering from concussion by two American doctors days after the final as a result of an elbow from Real hardman Sergio Ramos, is likely to start in goal for the Premier League side in a pre-season friendly with Chester City on Saturday.

Klopp's comments come after earlier efforts reportedly to buy Brazilian number one Allisson from Serie A outfit AS Roma came to nothing. The Italians, irked they had sold Egyptian star Mohamed Salah to Liverpool too cheaply last year, upped the price to beyond what the English club were willing to pay.

Klopp, though, told Liverpoolfc.com nothing had changed for him with regard to his fellow German Karius's status from the moment the final whistle sounded in the final to his return to pre-season training.

Karius had been distraught at the end of the 3-1 defeat and it had been remarked the players who consoled him on the pitch were Nacho and Gareth Bale from Real as well as Liverpool icon turned pundit Jamie Carragher and not initially his own team-mates "I don't know exactly what people think or made of the situation. The only thing I can say is he had a concussion in the game." said Klopp.

"Whoever had a concussion knows there is not one way how it feels, there are different ways. He didn't feel it obviously.

"That's how concussions are. The guy who has it is the last one to be aware of it probably."

Klopp, who will be under pressure to deliver some silverware this season after taking Liverpool to three finals and losing all of them, says it took a phone call from German legend Franz Beckenbauer -- who spoke to "Germany's most famous doctor" -- to convince him it had been concussion.

"I got all the pictures from different perspectives, saw it and thought: 'how can we all think that the boy who didn't show any weakness in that game until then, made these big mistakes in a very important game and nobody thinks it's because of the knock he got'?" said Klopp.

"But now I know a concussion isn't coming and going in a day. Five days after the final, Loris had 26 of 30 markers for a concussion still. That's clear."

"So, from this point of view, from my side everything is fine. We don't think about that anymore and we start completely new," said Klopp

Karius '100 per cent' influenced by concussion - Klopp
RELATED STORY
Liverpool's Karius had concussion in Champions League final
RELATED STORY
Klopp: Liverpool behind Karius after Champions League...
RELATED STORY
Courtois questions 'strange' concussion explanation for...
RELATED STORY
Karius was concussed in Champions League final, hospital...
RELATED STORY
Karius wary of Champions League collapse
RELATED STORY
Champions League blunders will stay with Karius - Clemence
RELATED STORY
Liverpool goalkeeping conundrum - Whom should Klopp...
RELATED STORY
Karius will bounce back, predicts Trapp
RELATED STORY
3 things Jurgen Klopp must learn from their UEFA...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us