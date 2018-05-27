Karius' final blunders could destroy his career – Kahn

Oliver Kahn fears for the career of compatriot Loris Karius following his Champions League final mistakes for Liverpool.

Liverpool's Loris Karius apologises to Liverpool fans

Liverpool's Loris Karius made the sort of mistakes that can "destroy a career" in the Champions League final, according to former Bayern Munich goalkeeper Oliver Kahn.

Karius was at fault for two of Real Madrid's goals on Saturday as the holders ran out 3-1 winners in Kiev to claim their third European crown in a row.

The German saw an attempted throw blocked into the net by Karim Benzema, which gave Madrid the lead, and he parried a Gareth Bale shot into the net to make it 3-1 after the Wales star's stunning overhead kick had restored their advantage.

The 24-year-old was in tears as he apologised to fans inside the stadium, before later telling talkSPORT that he felt responsible for the defeat.

Kahn, a Champions League winner with Bayern in 2001, says Karius' unfortunate performance was the toughest he had ever watched.

"I'm lost for words," he said, speaking on ZDF. "I can't remember having experienced something more brutal from a goalkeeping point of view than in this final.

"An evening like this can destroy a career."