Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Karius' final blunders could destroy his career – Kahn

    Oliver Kahn fears for the career of compatriot Loris Karius following his Champions League final mistakes for Liverpool.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 27 May 2018, 05:31 IST
    1.89K
    loris karius - cropped
    Liverpool's Loris Karius apologises to Liverpool fans

    Liverpool's Loris Karius made the sort of mistakes that can "destroy a career" in the Champions League final, according to former Bayern Munich goalkeeper Oliver Kahn.

    Karius was at fault for two of Real Madrid's goals on Saturday as the holders ran out 3-1 winners in Kiev to claim their third European crown in a row.

    The German saw an attempted throw blocked into the net by Karim Benzema, which gave Madrid the lead, and he parried a Gareth Bale shot into the net to make it 3-1 after the Wales star's stunning overhead kick had restored their advantage.

    The 24-year-old was in tears as he apologised to fans inside the stadium, before later telling talkSPORT that he felt responsible for the defeat.

    Kahn, a Champions League winner with Bayern in 2001, says Karius' unfortunate performance was the toughest he had ever watched.

    "I'm lost for words," he said, speaking on ZDF. "I can't remember having experienced something more brutal from a goalkeeping point of view than in this final.

    "An evening like this can destroy a career."

    Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football
    Bale, Karius send Twitter into overdrive in action-packed...
    RELATED STORY
    Champions League final player ratings: Bale stars as...
    RELATED STORY
    Champions League 2017/18 Final: 1 player from each side...
    RELATED STORY
    A combined XI of Real Madrid and Liverpool ahead of the...
    RELATED STORY
    I lost Liverpool the game – Karius apologises for...
    RELATED STORY
    Salah not comparable to Ronaldo yet - Karius
    RELATED STORY
    Win as a team, lose as a team - Liverpool captain...
    RELATED STORY
    Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool: 5 Talking Points from the...
    RELATED STORY
    Twitter erupts as Real Madrid beat Liverpool in the...
    RELATED STORY
    Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool: 3 Things That Went Wrong For...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    02 Jun TUN TUR 01:30 AM
    02 Jun ALG CAP 02:30 AM
    02 Jun NIG UGA 05:30 AM
    02 Jun ALB UKR 05:30 AM
    02 Jun THA CHI 05:00 PM
    02 Jun AUS GER 09:30 PM
    02 Jun ENG NIG 09:45 PM
    02 Jun SWE DEN 11:15 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    FT REA LIV
    3 - 1
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018