Kashima Antlers beat Persepolis 2-0 in 1st leg of ACL final

Associated Press FOLLOW NEWS News 20 // 03 Nov 2018, 17:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — Leo Silva and Serginho scored second-half goals on Saturday as Kashima Antlers beat Iran's Persepolis 2-0 in the first leg of the Asian Champions League final.

Silva played a neat one-two with Shoma Doi on the edge of the Persepolis penalty area and cut inside before curling a low left-footed shot into the corner in the 58th minute.

Kashima added a second goal in the 70th minute. The ball broke to Kento Misao 20 yards (meters) out and he played a pass into the path of Serginho. The Brazilian placed his shot into the far corner from the edge of the six-yard box.

There was a further blow for Persepolis as Siamak Nemati received his second yellow card in added time and the midfielder will now miss the second leg.

Kashima is bidding to become the third J-League team to win the continental title following Urawa Reds (2017, 2007) and Gamba Osaka (2008).

Persepolis is aiming to become the first Iranian team to win the championship.

The second leg of the final takes place Nov. 10 at Azadi Stadium in Tehran.

Several hundred international delegates and guests are expected to attend, raising the possibility of cultural tensions.

Women have been mainly prohibited from attending men's games and other sports events in Iran since the 1979 Islamic revolution.