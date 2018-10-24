×
Kashima reaches Asian Champions League final for 1st time

Associated Press
NEWS
News
29   //    24 Oct 2018, 18:13 IST
AP Image

SUWON, South Korea (AP) — Serginho scored a late equalizer Wednesday to send Kashima Antlers to the Asian Champions League final for the first time.

The Brazilian midfielder put a right-footed shot from the center of the box into the top right corner in the 82nd minute to give the Japanese team a 3-3 draw with South Korean club Suwon Bluewings and a 6-5 victory on aggregate.

Kashima will face Iranian club Persepolis in the final. The first leg will take place in Kashima on Nov. 3, with the second leg in Tehran seven days later.

Eight-time Japanese champion Kashima took the lead at Suwon World Cup Stadium when Shuto Yamamoto scored in the 25th minute. But the hosts put in three goals in a nine-minute span in the second half to move ahead 3-1.

Daigo Nishi then gave Kashima hope with a goal in the 64th before Serginho scored the decider.

