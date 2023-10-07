Kasimpasa vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8, 2023

Round eight of the Turkish Super Lig concludes on Sunday (October 8) when Kasimpasa and Fenerbahce go head-to-head at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium.

The hosts picked up successive wins for the first time this season, edging out a dogged Fatih Karagumruk side 3-2 on Sunday. That followed a 2-1 win over Adana Demirspor on September 24, which snapped their four-game winless run come to an end.

With 12 points from seven games, Kasimpasa are sixth in the standings, level on points with fifth-placed Trabzonspor.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce maintained their 100% record in Group H of the UEFA Europa Conference League, as they picked up a 2-1 win over Spartak Trnava last Thursday.

Ismael Kartal’s side now turn their attention to the Super Lig, where they have won their opening seven games, scoring eight goals and conceding just thrice. Fenerbahce sit atop the standings, two points above second-placed Galatasaray.

Kasimpasa vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fenerbahce have been utterly dominant in the fixture, winning 23 of the last 28 meetings.

Kasimpsa have managed just three wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared twice.

Fenerbahce have won their last eight games against Kasimpasa, scoring 26 goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 2-0 loss in June 2020.

Kasimpasa have lost just one league game this season, winning thrice in seven games.

Fenerbahce are on a run of 16 wins across competitions, including six straight in the Super Lig, since a 3-0 loss to Galatasaray in June.

Kasimpasa vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Fenerbahce have flown out the blocks this season, boasting a two-point lead top the standings. They boast the division’s meanest defence and should extend their dominance over Kasimpasa.

Prediction: Kasimpasa 0-2 Fenerbahce

Kasimpasa vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce

Tip 2: First-half winners - Fenerbahce (The visitors have led at half time in their last six games against Kasimpasa.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in four of their last five meetings.)