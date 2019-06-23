×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Keane quits Nottingham Forest role after just five months

Omnisport
NEWS
News
29   //    23 Jun 2019, 17:48 IST
Roy Keane - cropped
Roy Keane during his spell at Nottingham Forest

Roy Keane has stepped down as Nottingham Forest assistant boss to resurrect his managerial career.

The 47-year-old spent just five months at the City Ground, where he was working as Martin O'Neill's number two.

Keane has previously managed Sunderland and Ipswich Town and is now seeking a new job.

A statement from the club read: "Nottingham Forest can confirm that assistant manager Roy Keane has left the club.

"Roy would like to express his gratitude to the club's owner, board of directors, the staff, the players and in particular manager Martin O'Neill for the opportunity to return to the City Ground."

Keane has not held a senior management position since leaving Sunderland in 2011, having worked in an assistant capacity with Republic of Ireland, Aston Villa and Forest over the last six years.

But he has previously admitted he is keen on landing a top job and has taken the decision to end his association with O'Neill, whom he also worked alongside in the Irish coaching set-up.

"Working with Martin over the last few years has been a magnificent experience, one of my greatest in football both as a player and a coach and one I want to personally thank him for," Keane said in a statement.

Forest finished ninth in the Championship last season, eight points adrift of the play-offs.

Advertisement
Sheffield United 2 Nottingham Forest 0: Duffy sends Blades second
RELATED STORY
"I didn't have the attitude to progress at Manchester United" - David Johnson opens up about his footballing journey from Manchester United youth team to Nottingham Forest
RELATED STORY
5 most polarising players of all time in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Bolton's clash with Forest will take place - EFL
RELATED STORY
Stam to Feyenoord: Ferguson's Man Utd pupils who became teachers
RELATED STORY
Top 5 transfers in Sir Alex Ferguson’s tenure at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
The 10 most influential captains of the modern era: Roy Keane
RELATED STORY
5 star footballers who were rejected as youngsters
RELATED STORY
5 Championship Stars that Premier League clubs should be looking to sign this summer
RELATED STORY
ISL Transfer News: FC Pune City's Matt Mills joins League Two side Forest Green Rovers
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
FT CON UGA
0 - 2
 Congo DR vs Uganda
FT NIG BUR
1 - 0
 Nigeria vs Burundi
FT GUI MAD
2 - 2
 Guinea vs Madagascar
Today MOR NAM 08:00 PM Morocco vs Namibia
Today SEN TAN 10:30 PM Senegal vs Tanzania
Tomorrow ALG KEN 01:30 AM Algeria vs Kenya
Copa America 2019
FT PER BRA
0 - 5
 Peru vs Brazil
FT BOL VEN
1 - 3
 Bolivia vs Venezuela
Tomorrow QAT ARG 12:30 AM Qatar vs Argentina
Tomorrow COL PAR 12:30 AM Colombia vs Paraguay
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us