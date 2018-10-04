Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Keane slams Manchester United 'crybabies'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
207   //    04 Oct 2018, 12:06 IST
Pogba-cropped
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been at the centre of claims of a dressing-room fallout at Old Trafford

Roy Keane blasted Manchester United's "crybabies" as he wished manager Jose Mourinho good luck amid reports of player unrest at Old Trafford.

Mourinho is under increasing pressure following four matches without a victory while there is mounting speculation over a dressing-room rift – star midfielder Paul Pogba, and his relationship with the United boss, at the centre of it all.

There has been ongoing talk of a rift between Mourinho and Pogba, with speculation increasing following a training-ground confrontation last week and the latter being stripped of vice-captaincy duties.

Pogba then claimed he was banned from talking to the media following Tuesday's stalemate against Valencia in the Champions League, while captain Antonio Valencia issued an apology after liking a post on Instagram that called for United to sack Mourinho.

United are already nine points off the pace in the Premier League and former captain Keane demanded the squad give their all on the pitch in a scathing assessment of the situation in Manchester.

"We talk about footballers and managers, not every player is going to get on with the manager, the manager is not going to like every player," Keane told Notts TV. "But what you do as a footballer, and whatever disagreements I've had with one or two managers, when you cross that line, you play for your team.

"I don't care what fallout you've had with your manager, I don't care if you've been at each other's throats, because that is part of the industry, people do fall out. It happens in other industries, but unfortunately when you're Man United – one of the biggest clubs in the world – things will get exaggerated.

"But if you're a footballer for Manchester United and you put that jersey on and you walk out and you don't give 100 per cent because you might be upset with somebody, then, no, good luck to Mourinho."

Asked if he was talking about Pogba, Keane said: "I'm talking about players in general. Players who get upset with a manager, or a coaching staff, and think I'm not going to train properly because somebody upset me, there's a lot of crybabies out there, lots of crybabies.

"When you walk out on that pitch, you're playing for your pride, you're playing for your family, you're playing for your city, whatever it may be. Don't get that worried about what the manager said about you or the coaching staff. You get out there and play.

"You can fall out after the match, but when the game's going on, liven up, play with pride, play with energy, play with spirit. Hopefully play with a bit of a skill, but you can't always play with skill, you can have a bad day, but on your bad days you roll up your sleeves and you fight for that jersey and don't get distracted by the balloons out there."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Why the Paul Pogba feud spells trouble for Jose Mourinho...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Manchester United will miss Michael Carrick 
RELATED STORY
What has led to the downfall of Manchester United?
RELATED STORY
4 supposed Manchester United transfer targets who signed...
RELATED STORY
4 big mistakes Jose Mourinho made at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Shaw slams 'horrendous' and 'awful' Manchester United
RELATED STORY
5 Manchester United players you may have forgotten
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United can win the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: Strongest Combined XI in Recent Years
RELATED STORY
5 Manchester United signings that would have never...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 8
06 Oct BRI WES 12:30 AM Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham
06 Oct BUR HUD 07:30 PM Burnley vs Huddersfield Town
06 Oct CRY WOL 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
06 Oct LEI EVE 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Everton
06 Oct TOT CAR 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Cardiff City
06 Oct WAT AFC 07:30 PM Watford vs AFC Bournemouth
06 Oct MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester United vs Newcastle
07 Oct FUL ARS 04:30 PM Fulham vs Arsenal
07 Oct SOU CHE 06:45 PM Southampton vs Chelsea
07 Oct LIV MAN 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us