×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Keita misses Bayern Munich trip

Omnisport
NEWS
News
402   //    12 Mar 2019, 22:25 IST
Naby Keita
Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita

Naby Keita will miss Liverpool's Champions League trip to Bayern Munich.

Midfielder Keita is a surprise absentee from a 21-man travelling squad named by Jurgen Klopp for Wednesday's second leg.

The Guinea international has featured in four Champions League matches this term but is out due to an unspecified minor injury.

Vice-captain James Milner is in the squad after missing Sunday's Premier League win at home to Burnley with a muscle problem.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been passed fit to travel after the right-back was substituted towards the end of the 4-2 Burnley victory.

And Dejan Lovren could make his first appearance in over two months after the defender was also included in the Liverpool squad to face Bayern.

"It looks good," Klopp told Liverpool's club website of Alexander-Arnold. "He had a bit of a problem obviously but it should not be a major concern.

"We cannot judge the situation now, we have to wait this full day, tomorrow possibly the full day – we have two days and then we have a little, little session on Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

"If we know then, it's good and then we'll choose the team and play."

Bayern host Liverpool with the sides having played out a 0-0 draw in the opening leg of the last-16 tie last month.

Niko Kovac confirmed at his pre-match news conference David Alaba and Kingsley Coman are fit, although Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Muller are suspended.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
UCL 2018/19: Bayern Munich vs Liverpool - Match preview, predicted lineups and more
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Short-handed Liverpool hope to spring upset when they host inconsistent Bayern Munich
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: The Reds are playing Bayern Munich at the wrong time, says Dietmar Hamann
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League Preview: Bayern Munich vs Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 0-0 Bayern Munich - 5 Talking Points, UEFA Champions League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich vs Liverpool Predicted Lineups: Uefa Champions League Predicted Lineups and Bayern Munich, Liverpool Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Keita and Mane keen for Werner to join Liverpool
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19, Liverpool vs Bayern Munich: 3 factors that could determine the result
RELATED STORY
Gary Neville: Liverpool should go out of the Champions League against Bayern Munich
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich vs Liverpool: 5 Players that have played for both clubs | UEFA Champions League 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us