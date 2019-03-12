Keita misses Bayern Munich trip

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita

Naby Keita will miss Liverpool's Champions League trip to Bayern Munich.

Midfielder Keita is a surprise absentee from a 21-man travelling squad named by Jurgen Klopp for Wednesday's second leg.

The Guinea international has featured in four Champions League matches this term but is out due to an unspecified minor injury.

Vice-captain James Milner is in the squad after missing Sunday's Premier League win at home to Burnley with a muscle problem.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been passed fit to travel after the right-back was substituted towards the end of the 4-2 Burnley victory.

And Dejan Lovren could make his first appearance in over two months after the defender was also included in the Liverpool squad to face Bayern.

"It looks good," Klopp told Liverpool's club website of Alexander-Arnold. "He had a bit of a problem obviously but it should not be a major concern.

"We cannot judge the situation now, we have to wait this full day, tomorrow possibly the full day – we have two days and then we have a little, little session on Wednesday morning.

"If we know then, it's good and then we'll choose the team and play."

Bayern host Liverpool with the sides having played out a 0-0 draw in the opening leg of the last-16 tie last month.

Niko Kovac confirmed at his pre-match news conference David Alaba and Kingsley Coman are fit, although Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Muller are suspended.

