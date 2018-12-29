×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Keita pays tribute to 'brother' Koulibaly after Inter winner

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20   //    29 Dec 2018, 23:45 IST
KeitaBaldeDiao-Cropped
Inter's Keita Balde Diao

Keita Balde Diao gave a message of support for his "brother" Kalidou Koulibaly after inspiring Inter to a 1-0 win over Empoli.

Inter claimed an away win without any of their fans present after Empoli refused to sell tickets to them in the wake of the racist abuse suffered by Napoli defender Koulibaly at San Siro on Wednesday.

The Nerazzurri will play their next two home league games behind closed doors, with fans kept away as punishment for the chants aimed at Koulibaly.

Keita's winner ensured they will go into those games in the new year with a nine-point lead over Roma in fifth as third-placed Inter chase a second successive top-four finish.

And he had kind words for fellow Senegal international Koulibaly afterwards.

He told Sky Sport Italia: "It's a very important victory for us, we wanted it at all costs before the break. We always aim high, no matter who we play. We are Inter and I'm proud to wear these colours.

"Koulibaly? He's my brother, we play together in the national team. What happened on Wednesday night shouldn't happen, football is hope. We have to be united for a better world."

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti said to Sky Sport Italia of his side's performance: "If you don't approach the games with the right mindset, the opponents become dangerous.

Advertisement

"In the beginning, we weren't great, but in the second half, it went better. They had run a lot, so we took control of the game, ultimately it's a fundamental victory."

On Keita, he added: "Even if a player is missing, there is always someone available with the same strengths. Of course, all of these can't play together, but if you can alternate between them and get the best out of the players, you will get the points.

"I see Keita as a completely different person to what was described after his time at Lazio."

 

Omnisport
NEWS
Koulibaly subjected to racist chanting at Inter - Ancelotti
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo rescues Juve in Atalanta draw, Napoli loses at Inter
RELATED STORY
Koulibaly hits back after alleged racist chanting during...
RELATED STORY
Napoli will appeal Koulibaly suspension, says club lawyer
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo speaks out on racism after chants aimed at Koulibaly
RELATED STORY
Inter captain Icardi condemns racism following chants...
RELATED STORY
Napoli players, fans support Koulibaly after racist chants
RELATED STORY
UEFA and FIFPro criticise handling of Koulibaly abuse
RELATED STORY
Inter face Spurs with no fear, says Keita
RELATED STORY
Referee criticized for protocol lapse in Koulibaly incident
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us