×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Keita will do 'great things' for Liverpool – Mane

Omnisport
NEWS
News
68   //    18 Nov 2018, 22:48 IST
Naby Keita - cropped
Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita.

Sadio Mane is certain Naby Keita will achieve greatness at Anfield despite a stuttering start to his Liverpool career.

Keita showed flashes of promise in the opening weeks of the season but is yet to find the form that won him widespread admiration at RB Leipzig.

The Guinea midfielder's adjustment has been stalled by a hamstring strain which sidelined him for a month.

Mane, who played alongside Keita at Austrian side Salzburg, believes the 23-year-old will in time prove his talent in the Premier League.

"He is a great player and also young. He still has a lot to learn and improve," Senegal winger Mane told Premier League Productions.

"When he came he surprised everyone but not me, because I know him. I'm sure he will do great things for us.

"Now he is back with the team and we are happy to have him. I'm looking forward to seeing him helping the team as he can."

Liverpool have avoided defeat in each of their 12 league matches this term without completely capturing their sparkling best of last season.

Mane put the onus on the players to lift their level.

"Maybe in a few games we haven't played as we can and expect to play, but we have to deal with it and try to work as hard as we can, and push individually to do better again," he said.

"We could do better – that's part of football. We'd love to do better for the team and the club.

"We have had a better start than last season, now we have important games coming and we’re going to try to do our best."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Liverpool News: Xherdan Shaqiri hits back at Gary...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Star player to be left out of the squad...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Van Dijk vows to keep going hard, Keita...
RELATED STORY
4 things to expect from Liverpool in their Premier League...
RELATED STORY
4 things Arsenal must do to defeat Liverpool | Premier...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool star Mane undergoes hand surgery
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Liverpool vs Manchester City: 3...
RELATED STORY
Alisson, Keita handed first Liverpool starts
RELATED STORY
Keita set to miss out as Liverpool monitor injured stars
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 5 best Liverpool debuts
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us