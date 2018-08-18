Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Kenedy misses penalty as Newcastle and Cardiff draw 0-0

Associated Press
NEWS
News
222   //    18 Aug 2018, 19:33 IST
AP Image

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Brazilian Kenedy missed a last-minute penalty as 10-man Newcastle wasted the chance to beat Cardiff on Saturday, both teams picking up their first point of the Premier League season following a goalless draw.

Newcastle looked set to steal all three points when a penalty was awarded in added time, but Kenedy — who could have been sent off in the first half — couldn't capitalize as Cardiff goalkeeper Neil Etheridge saved his second penalty in as many league matches.

Promoted Cardiff had appeared the more likely to win when Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden was sent off midway through the second half.

Much of the goalmouth action came in the opening stages with Kenedy and Ayoze Perez testing Etheridge, while Perez also displayed his worth at the other end, clearing a goalbound Sol Bamba header away from goal.

Kenedy was fortunate to avoid a red card when he lashed out at Cardiff midfielder Victor Camarasa with a petulant kick 10 minutes before halftime, but Newcastle's luck ran out after the break.

Hayden was left bemused as referee Craig Pawson sent him off — 20 minutes after he'd come on as a halftime substitute — for a tackle on Josh Murphy that appeared to have little malicious intent.

Cardiff was unable to capitalize on the advantage and it was Newcastle who pressed late on. Japan striker Yoshinori Muto, a late substitute, won a penalty when his cross struck the hand of home defender Sean Morrison.

Kenedy stepped up for virtually the last kick of the game and had his tame attempt kept out by Etheridge, who also saved Callum Wilson's spot-kick a week earlier during Cardiff's opening-day defeat to Bournemouth.

The penalty miss completed a disappointing performance from midfielder Kenedy, who is on loan from Chelsea.

Associated Press
NEWS
Kenedy rejoins Newcastle on loan
RELATED STORY
Why the Kenedy deal could be the start of something...
RELATED STORY
5 famous World Cup penalty misses
RELATED STORY
5 most high-profile penalty misses in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
Messi misses penalty, Iceland holds Argentina to 1-1 draw
RELATED STORY
Newcastle complete Rondon loan deal as Gayle joins WBA
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Newcastle United 1-2 Tottenham...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: All Transfers Made This Summer
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Chelsea Loanee's of 2017/18 season
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Blues on the brink of sealing €65...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us