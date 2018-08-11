Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Kepa handed Chelsea debut at Huddersfield, Hazard on bench

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.37K   //    11 Aug 2018, 19:05 IST
KepaArrizabalaga - cropped
Chelsea's new signing Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa Arrizabalaga will make his Chelsea debut in Saturday's Premier League meeting with Huddersfield Town, while Eden Hazard is on the bench.

Chelsea shelled out a world-record fee for a goalkeeper of €80million (£72m) to sign Kepa from Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday, as Thibaut Courtois departed for Real Madrid.

The match at the John Smith's Stadium comes too soon for Hazard to start, though. The Belgium international only made his first appearance since the World Cup as a substitute in the International Champions Cup win over Lyon on Tuesday.

N'Golo Kante and Willian return at the expense of Cesc Fabregas and Callum Hudson-Odoi as Maurizio Sarri makes three changes from the team that lost 2-0 to Manchester City in the Community Shield last weekend.

There is also a new keeper in the line-up for Huddersfield, with David Wagner picking Ben Hamer ahead of last season's number one Jonas Lossl.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
Kepa hopes Hazard stays at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Chelsea vs Huddersfield Town -...
RELATED STORY
Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea: Match preview, expected...
RELATED STORY
Sarri: I don't know anything about Chelsea buying Kepa
RELATED STORY
Kepa not at Courtois' level yet - Sarri looking to manage...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea's Giroud keen on 'special' Hazard stay
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 1-1 Huddersfield Town: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Kepa closes on Chelsea switch after...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea's World Cup stars unlikely to face Huddersfield -...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Chelsea capture Kepa for world-record fee
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us