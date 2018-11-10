Kerala Blasters look to capitalise on FC Goa's defensive woes

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 12 // 10 Nov 2018, 18:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kochi, Nov 10 (PTI) A desperate Kerala Blasters FC will look to snap their winless streak when they take on FC Goa in an Indian Super League football match here on Sunday.

The Men in Yellow have only one win to show from six matches, and that was in the opening game of the season against ATK. They have four draws and a loss -- against Bengaluru FC in the previous fixture -- from their last five matches.

David James' side have not been scoring goals and they will need their forwards to fire against a free-scoring FC Goa side and make the most of whatever chances they create.

"With due respect to FC Goa, we know they are an attacking team but if you see their record, they really do concede goals also. We as a team should definitely start to win," said Kerala Blasters assistant coach Thangboi Singto.

Sergio Lobera's mantra of outscoring opponents is working fine for FC Goa as they find themselves at the top of the ISL table. They have scored 18 goals from six games with an average of three per match. However, they have a fragile defence which Kerala Blasters will be looking to target.

"We play an attacking form of football which means we have to take more risks. I think it is (going to be) a good game. I consider Kerala to be a direct rival for us. If the assistant coach of Kerala said they can score goals against us, it is going to be a good game, but if we can score one more, I will be going home happy," said the FC Goa chief coach.

Ferran Corominas, who did not have the best of outings against Delhi Dynamos earlier this week, will look to make amends and take the lead in the race to win the Golden Boot. He already has six goals to his name and also has four assists.

Edu Bedia seems to be in devastating form this season. The Spanish midfielder has scored some outrageous goals and Kerala Blasters certainly need to be wary of him. Hugo Boumous too has been in striking form and the same was acknowledged by Singto.

"It is not about Coro only, they have Bedia and Boumous who are equally talented. We need to focus on Goa as a team," he said